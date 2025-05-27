PM Salam at Arab Media Summit: Lebanon rises from crisis, seeks sovereignty, reform, and Arab partnership

Lebanon News
27-05-2025 | 04:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam at Arab Media Summit: Lebanon rises from crisis, seeks sovereignty, reform, and Arab partnership
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
PM Salam at Arab Media Summit: Lebanon rises from crisis, seeks sovereignty, reform, and Arab partnership

From the Arab Media Summit in Dubai, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam delivered a series of pointed remarks outlining his government’s vision for a sovereign, reformed Lebanon and the role of responsible media in shaping public discourse.

Salam stressed the urgent need for a media that prioritizes truth above all else: “We need journalism that acts with a sense of responsibility—not a tool of distortion. I speak from the perspective of a lawyer who learned that truth cannot be built on conjecture.”

Salam said he brings with him the voice of a Lebanon “rising from the rubble of its crises,” a country now committed to reclaiming its statehood and voice. 

“Our project is founded on the parallel tracks of reform and sovereignty. Sovereignty requires that weapons be held solely by the state and that Lebanon move beyond the duality of arms that once created a duality in decision-making,” he declared.

He went on to emphasize the need for institutional governance, rejecting systems of political patronage and division. 

Salam emphasized, “We want a state of law and institutions, not a state of quotas and clientelism—a sovereign state, not one held hostage. A country with the power to decide its fate in peace and in war. We want Lebanon rooted in its Lebanese and Arab identity and open to the world.”

Highlighting the importance of Arab solidarity, Salam stressed: “Today, as Lebanon returns to its Arab environment, it yearns for a meaningful return of its Arab brothers—a return based on partnership and mutual support.”

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Prime Minister

Nawaf Salam

Dubai

Reform

Sovereignty

Arab Media Summit

LBCI Next
Lebanese Army moves to dismantle Israeli-built barrier near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon
Culture Minister at Arab Media Summit: Rebuilding Syria and Gaza benefits Lebanon, and vice versa
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Culture Minister at Arab Media Summit: Rebuilding Syria and Gaza benefits Lebanon, and vice versa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-26

PM Salam seeks Arab investment for reconstruction, institutional reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-24

PM Salam says government committed to restoring trust between Lebanon and Arab countries

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

PM Salam discusses education, aid, and governance reform in series of meetings at the Grand Serail

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Lebanon's Defense Minister stresses importance of UNIFIL mandate renewal

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Blaze erupts for second day at Tyre Coast Nature Reserve, prompting swift firefighting response

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Lebanese Finance Minister meets Saudi Ambassador to discuss reform progress and bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Lebanese Army moves to dismantle Israeli-built barrier near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Bassil says the FPM remains a major political force

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Figures show lower turnout in most North Lebanon districts compared to 2016

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Following meeting with Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, PM Salam tells LBCI Lebanon is advancing toward e-government with UAE support

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

Saudi Ambassador meets Lebanese Finance Minister to discuss economic reforms and investment ties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

PM Salam to Sky News Arabia: The region has had enough of US-Iranian polarization

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Israeli force withdraws from outskirts of Meiss El Jabal after seizing Lebanese land

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Bassil says the FPM remains a major political force

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Following meeting with Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, PM Salam tells LBCI Lebanon is advancing toward e-government with UAE support

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Lebanese Army moves to dismantle Israeli-built barrier near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More