Interrogation of former Lebanese Economy Minister Amin Salam postponed until next Thursday

Lebanon's top public prosecutor, Judge Jamal Al-Hajjar, has postponed until next Thursday the continuation of the interrogation of former Economy Minister Amin Salam, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).



The postponement comes after Salam's lawyer, Samer Al-Hajj, submitted documents intended to refute allegations made in a formal complaint filed by the Parliamentary Committee on Economy. The complaint alleges that the former minister committed forgery, embezzled public funds, and engaged in blackmailing insurance companies.