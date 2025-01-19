News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alakat Khassa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza ceasefire kicks off as Hamas and Israel begin long-awaited prisoner swap
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-19 | 12:52
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Gaza ceasefire kicks off as Hamas and Israel begin long-awaited prisoner swap
Report by Petra Abou Haydar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The Gaza ceasefire has come into effect, marking the start of a prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel.
On the first day of the deal’s initial phase, Hamas released three female hostages after providing the Israeli side with their names on Sunday morning.
The hostages, all civilians, are Romi Gonen, 24 years old, captured from the Nova music festival on October 7; Emily Damari, 28 years old, taken from her home in the town of Kfar Aza, near the Gaza border fence; and Doron Steinbrecher, 31 years old, also taken from her home in Kfar Aza.
These individuals were civilians and not among the female soldiers captured from the observation post at Nahal Oz.
The three hostages were transported in Hamas vehicles to Al-Saraya Square in Gaza, where they were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
They were then transferred to the Re'im military base near Gaza and later, via military helicopters, to a hospital in Israel for medical and psychological evaluations and necessary care before reuniting with their families.
In exchange for each Israeli hostage, 30 Palestinian detainees are expected to be released. On the first day of the exchange, 90 Palestinian prisoners may be freed—69 women and 21 children under the age of 18—who were held in Israel’s Ofer Prison.
Among the prominent Palestinian detainees are Khalida Jarrar, a leader in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP); Adila Saadat, wife of PFLP Secretary-General Ahmad Saadat; Fatima al-Arouri and Dalal al-Arouri, sisters of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri who was assassinated in Lebanon during the recent war; several journalists, including Bushra al-Tawil and Rula Hassanein; writer Israa Ghoneimat and other activists.
With this exchange, Israel and Hamas would have completed the first day of the initial phase of the prisoner swap, with the next scheduled release of four Israeli hostages set for the seventh day. Every seven days, Hamas is expected to release three Israeli hostages.
It is worth noting that the first phase of the prisoner exchange includes the release of 33 Israeli hostages—women (both civilians and soldiers), children under the age of 19 (provided that they are not soldiers), elderly individuals over 50, and injured or sick civilians—in exchange for Palestinian detainees held in Israeli prisons and detention centers.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
Hamas
Ceasefire
Prisoners
Hostages
Next
Pressure builds in Israel for phase two of Gaza deal on ceasefire’s first day: Key developments
Fragile negotiations: Details emerge on Gaza ceasefire deal and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-12
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas for hostages, Gaza ceasefire: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-12
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas for hostages, Gaza ceasefire: Axios
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:03
Hamas armed wing says abiding by Gaza ceasefire deal, success hinges on Israeli commitment
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:03
Hamas armed wing says abiding by Gaza ceasefire deal, success hinges on Israeli commitment
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
Hamas official says three Israeli women hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
Hamas official says three Israeli women hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:48
Israel's far-right ministers oppose Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:48
Israel's far-right ministers oppose Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Massive captagon bust in Lebanon targets Syria-linked traffickers — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Massive captagon bust in Lebanon targets Syria-linked traffickers — The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Pressure builds in Israel for phase two of Gaza deal on ceasefire’s first day: Key developments
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Pressure builds in Israel for phase two of Gaza deal on ceasefire’s first day: Key developments
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-18
Fragile negotiations: Details emerge on Gaza ceasefire deal and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-18
Fragile negotiations: Details emerge on Gaza ceasefire deal and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-18
Expertise in new cabinet: Lebanon's government to be formed before January 26
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-18
Expertise in new cabinet: Lebanon's government to be formed before January 26
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-11-09
Saudi-led coalition says two members of its forces killed in Yemen
Middle East News
2024-11-09
Saudi-led coalition says two members of its forces killed in Yemen
0
World News
2024-11-06
UK's Starmer congratulates Trump on 'historic election victory'
World News
2024-11-06
UK's Starmer congratulates Trump on 'historic election victory'
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-17
Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App
Lebanon News
2024-12-17
Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-10
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-10
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Massive captagon bust in Lebanon targets Syria-linked traffickers — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Massive captagon bust in Lebanon targets Syria-linked traffickers — The details
2
World News
11:55
President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty
World News
11:55
President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty
3
Lebanon News
05:22
Lebanese army says soldier injured in landmine explosion near Qousaya, Zahle
Lebanon News
05:22
Lebanese army says soldier injured in landmine explosion near Qousaya, Zahle
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
Hamas official says three Israeli women hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
Hamas official says three Israeli women hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:14
Handover of hostages to ICRC begins, Hamas official tells Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:14
Handover of hostages to ICRC begins, Hamas official tells Reuters
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53
Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 46,913
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53
Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 46,913
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:06
Israeli military says three Gaza hostages crossed into Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:06
Israeli military says three Gaza hostages crossed into Israel
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:12
Thousands of displaced Gazans return to their homes as ceasefire begins: AFP journalists
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:12
Thousands of displaced Gazans return to their homes as ceasefire begins: AFP journalists
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More