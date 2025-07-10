U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov shared a "new idea" on Ukraine during their meeting in Malaysia, hours after Moscow's forces hammered Kyiv with missiles and drones.



"It's not a new approach. It's a new idea or a new concept that I'll take back to the president (Donald Trump) to discuss," Rubio told reporters, cautioning it was not something that "automatically leads to peace, but it could potentially open the door to a path."



AFP