Rubio says Russia's Lavrov shared 'new idea' on Ukraine
World News
10-07-2025 | 08:54
Rubio says Russia's Lavrov shared 'new idea' on Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov shared a "new idea" on Ukraine during their meeting in Malaysia, hours after Moscow's forces hammered Kyiv with missiles and drones.
"It's not a new approach. It's a new idea or a new concept that I'll take back to the president (Donald Trump) to discuss," Rubio told reporters, cautioning it was not something that "automatically leads to peace, but it could potentially open the door to a path."
AFP
World News
U.S.
Secretary of State
Marco Rubio
Russia
Sergei Lavrov
Ukraine
Missiles
Drones
0
World News
10:12
EU sees 10 options for diplomatic action against Israel over human rights
World News
10:12
EU sees 10 options for diplomatic action against Israel over human rights
0
World News
10:04
Step up 'pressure' on Putin to secure Ukraine ceasefire: Macron, Starmer
World News
10:04
Step up 'pressure' on Putin to secure Ukraine ceasefire: Macron, Starmer
0
World News
09:27
US-sanctioned UN expert vows to keep up work on Palestinian territories
World News
09:27
US-sanctioned UN expert vows to keep up work on Palestinian territories
0
World News
08:08
Lavrov, Rubio had 'frank exchange' on Ukraine war at ASEAN talks: Moscow
World News
08:08
Lavrov, Rubio had 'frank exchange' on Ukraine war at ASEAN talks: Moscow
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Israeli strike hits near Gaza medical center as truce talks continue
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Israeli strike hits near Gaza medical center as truce talks continue
0
World News
2025-04-27
France to increase security at mosques after Muslim worshipper's killing: Minister
World News
2025-04-27
France to increase security at mosques after Muslim worshipper's killing: Minister
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
Qatar grants financial aid to Lebanese army
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
Qatar grants financial aid to Lebanese army
0
Middle East News
2025-05-29
Saudi Arabia frees Iran cleric it detained ahead of hajj: Iran media
Middle East News
2025-05-29
Saudi Arabia frees Iran cleric it detained ahead of hajj: Iran media
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:53
Clash erupts between south Lebanon residents and UNIFIL forces—Video
Lebanon News
03:53
Clash erupts between south Lebanon residents and UNIFIL forces—Video
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel tests boundaries in Lebanon with new ground incursions and offenses
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel tests boundaries in Lebanon with new ground incursions and offenses
3
Lebanon News
14:11
Total arrests rise to eight over arms displayed during Ashura march
Lebanon News
14:11
Total arrests rise to eight over arms displayed during Ashura march
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
From ground incursions to media narratives: Israel’s dual approach in Lebanon—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
From ground incursions to media narratives: Israel’s dual approach in Lebanon—the details
5
Lebanon News
12:25
US State Dept spokesperson urges Lebanon to advance Hezbollah disarmament and urgent reforms after Barrack’s visit
Lebanon News
12:25
US State Dept spokesperson urges Lebanon to advance Hezbollah disarmament and urgent reforms after Barrack’s visit
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hezbollah insists US must pressure Israel before dialogue on weapons: here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hezbollah insists US must pressure Israel before dialogue on weapons: here’s what we know
7
Lebanon News
04:57
One killed, another injured in strike on motorcycle near Mansouri, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:57
One killed, another injured in strike on motorcycle near Mansouri, south Lebanon
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59
Hamas agrees to release ten hostages as part of Gaza ceasefire talks, says negotiations are tough
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59
Hamas agrees to release ten hostages as part of Gaza ceasefire talks, says negotiations are tough
