Smuggling-related violence erupts between Lebanon and Syria — The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-20 | 13:07
Smuggling-related violence erupts between Lebanon and Syria — The details
Report by Petra Abou Haydar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
At any moment, without warning, the situation on the Lebanon-Syria border could escalate due to smuggling. What occurred on Sunday between the Lebanese town of Qasr and the Syrian town of Al Qusayr was just a small rehearsal.
Smuggling, especially of oil derivatives, has been ongoing for years. Even with the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, this has not changed, as the economic blockade on Syria has not been fully lifted.
The only access point to some Syrian areas, particularly Damascus, Homs, and the Syrian coast, is Lebanon. Additionally, prices in Lebanon are nearly half as cheap, making it a very profitable business.
However, this is not the main issue. The real story is the conflicts arising from smuggling. Daily, reports emerge of clashes between smugglers from both the Syrian and Lebanese sides. The reasons are well known: theft of goods, whether money or smuggled items, along with associated kidnappings for ransom and other crimes.
On Sunday, the situation escalated. It was no longer just a matter of theft and abductions; it became closer to a small battle. A Syrian truck driver, working for a Lebanese smuggler and carrying smuggled gas, was stopped by a Syrian gang after entering Syria from the Lebanese town of Qasr, located on the northern Bekaa border.
The gang stole the goods, an additional $6,000, and kidnapped the driver.
This angered the smuggler on the Syrian side, as the Lebanese smuggler was supposed to secure the route. The Lebanese smuggler accused the Syrian smuggler of colluding with the gang to kidnap the driver in order to avoid paying for the goods.
Both sides opened fire on each other from their respective borders. Armed men from the Lebanese side of Qasr faced armed men from the Syrian town of Matrabah. The confrontations, which took place about a kilometer apart, involved assault rifles, medium-range weapons, and mortar shells specifically launched from the Syrian side.
Some relatives of the Lebanese smuggler, who are usually based in Matrabah, intervened. In return, Syrian gunmen entered the area and kidnapped a Lebanese woman, a relative of the Lebanese smuggler.
After the escalation, the Lebanese army intervened, with one soldier injured in the clashes. They managed to end the conflict for now after the gunmen from both sides fled. This conflict could easily reoccur at any moment if the border remains uncontrolled and smuggling continues without oversight.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Syria
Smuggling
Violence
Clashes
Road to recovery: Lebanese Army deployment in South Lebanon's Bint Jbeil fuels revival of life
Lebanon News
2025-01-17
Syrian Interior Ministry foils weapon smuggling attempt to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-17
Syrian Interior Ministry foils weapon smuggling attempt to Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Israeli Defense Minister orders military to counter arms smuggling from Iran to Lebanon via Syria
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Israeli Defense Minister orders military to counter arms smuggling from Iran to Lebanon via Syria
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-06
Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border
Lebanon News
2024-12-06
Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Israel says Imad Amhaz assists in smuggling naval weapons from Iran through Syria to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Israel says Imad Amhaz assists in smuggling naval weapons from Iran through Syria to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Cracks in Israel's unity: Prisoner exchange deal with Hamas exposes deep divisions in Israeli government
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Cracks in Israel's unity: Prisoner exchange deal with Hamas exposes deep divisions in Israeli government
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Parity and expertise: Can PM-designate Nawaf Salam's 24-minister plan reshape Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Parity and expertise: Can PM-designate Nawaf Salam’s 24-minister plan reshape Lebanon?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Ceasefire deadline nears: Will Israel complete the withdrawal of its forces from South Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Ceasefire deadline nears: Will Israel complete the withdrawal of its forces from South Lebanon?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Road to recovery: Lebanese Army deployment in South Lebanon's Bint Jbeil fuels revival of life
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Road to recovery: Lebanese Army deployment in South Lebanon's Bint Jbeil fuels revival of life
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon's General Security warns against interacting with 'SAWA' Facebook page
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon's General Security warns against interacting with 'SAWA' Facebook page
0
World News
2024-12-28
Azeri leader tells Putin plane hit by 'external physical' interference over Russia: Presidency
World News
2024-12-28
Azeri leader tells Putin plane hit by 'external physical' interference over Russia: Presidency
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-26
Israeli strike hits central Rashidieh camp in Tyre, several injured (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-26
Israeli strike hits central Rashidieh camp in Tyre, several injured (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
1
Lebanon News
07:00
Acting BDL governor Wassim Mansouri denies statements on 'depositors should accept losses'
Lebanon News
07:00
Acting BDL governor Wassim Mansouri denies statements on 'depositors should accept losses'
2
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon's General Security warns against interacting with 'SAWA' Facebook page
Lebanon News
06:14
Lebanon's General Security warns against interacting with 'SAWA' Facebook page
3
Lebanon News
14:48
Mikati tells LBCI: Lebanon enters new phase, government formation expected by weekend; says regional shifts demand transparency and reconciliation
Lebanon News
14:48
Mikati tells LBCI: Lebanon enters new phase, government formation expected by weekend; says regional shifts demand transparency and reconciliation
4
World News
08:58
Trump, Melania arrive for pre-inauguration church service
World News
08:58
Trump, Melania arrive for pre-inauguration church service
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Smuggling-related violence erupts between Lebanon and Syria — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Smuggling-related violence erupts between Lebanon and Syria — The details
6
Lebanon News
11:55
Michel de Chadarevian appointed as Presidential Advisor for diplomatic affairs
Lebanon News
11:55
Michel de Chadarevian appointed as Presidential Advisor for diplomatic affairs
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Parity and expertise: Can PM-designate Nawaf Salam's 24-minister plan reshape Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Parity and expertise: Can PM-designate Nawaf Salam’s 24-minister plan reshape Lebanon?
8
Lebanon News
05:39
LBCI camera captures destruction in Bint Jbeil caused by Israeli attacks (Video)
Lebanon News
05:39
LBCI camera captures destruction in Bint Jbeil caused by Israeli attacks (Video)
