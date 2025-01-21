Countdown to Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon: Lebanon anticipates delays

2025-01-21 | 12:56
LBCI
Countdown to Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon: Lebanon anticipates delays
3min
Countdown to Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon: Lebanon anticipates delays

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

For more than ten days, the deployment of the Lebanese Army in the southern border villages has remained unchanged, covering only 30 percent of the areas previously occupied or infiltrated by the Israeli army. 

On the ground, indicators suggest that Israel does not intend to complete its withdrawal within the 60-day deadline stipulated in the ceasefire agreement, which officially expires at 4 a.m. next Sunday. Instead, Israeli forces continue daily incursions, sweeps, and demolitions.

Despite the Lebanese Army reinforcing its presence around the city of Bint Jbeil and its outskirts, including the areas of Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras, and Yaroun, an Israeli force with seven tanks advanced into the Hay El Maslakh of Bint Jbeil.  

The incursion involved house raids, gunfire, and the firing of a Merkava tank shell near the Bint Jbeil vocational school before the force withdrew toward Maroun El Ras.  

Meanwhile, an Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb near a Lebanese Army checkpoint in the area.

Israeli forces also carried out a detonation operation in the Wadi Al-Slouqi area between Tallouseh and Bani Haiyyan after advancing into the valley and hindering the redeployment of the Lebanese Army at various points in the region. 

These developments align with concerns raised during a recent ceasefire monitoring committee meeting on Monday. 

According to LBCI sources, Israel remains adamant about not withdrawing within the agreed timeframe. The caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati echoed these concerns in an interview with LBCI, indicating that a delay of several days might be expected.

Israel's continued silence in the Quintet Committee meetings reflects its reliance on security-related pretexts, including claims of Lebanese military deployment and Hezbollah infrastructure in the area, which it insists on dismantling itself. 

However, the Lebanese Army has swiftly taken over all positions vacated by Israeli forces despite Israel's repeated breaches of withdrawal commitments. In collaboration with UNIFIL, the Israeli forces have been clearing explosives, weapons, and Hezbollah facilities. 

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently confirmed the discovery of more than 100 Hezbollah weapon depots by UNIFIL, and the head of the monitoring committee, Jasper Gevers, praised the Lebanese Army's performance, citing the removal of 9,800 explosive devices.

With just days remaining until the deadline, intensified international efforts are needed to compel Israel to comply with the withdrawal terms. Lebanese officials have warned that the approach to the situation after the deadline will not be the same as before.

