Saudi-Syrian relations on the rise: Bin Farhan visits Damascus amid reconstruction talks

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

It is no coincidence that Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaybani chose Riyadh as the first destination for the new Syrian administration earlier this month.



This administration is committed to its Arab roots and recognizes the significant role Saudi Arabia can play in Syria's reconstruction efforts, as well as in balancing the increasing Turkish influence in the country.



As a reflection of Saudi Arabia’s interest in strengthening its ties with the new Syrian administration, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan visited Damascus on an official trip. This marks the first visit by a high-ranking Saudi diplomat to Syria in years.



During the visit, Bin Farhan expressed cautious optimism about Syria, noting at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the new Syrian administration is "saying the right things, both in private and in public," and is open to working with the international community to move in the right direction.



Bin Farhan’s visit included a meeting with Ahmed Al-Sharaa, leader of the new Syrian administration, during which the two discussed developing relations between the two countries and Saudi Arabia’s potential support for Syria’s recovery after years of war.



Saudi Arabia aims to secure a political and economic role in Syria’s future by strengthening its relations with Damascus.



Meanwhile, Syria looks to Riyadh for support in reopening ties with the international community, helping lift sanctions, and contributing to reconstruction efforts.



Unlike his visit to Beirut, the Saudi foreign minister held a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart in Damascus, a move that drew attention.



"We are part of the Arab League," al-Shaybani said, adding that Syria is awaiting the first Arab summit where it will represent the Syrian people.



Two days earlier at the Davos forum, the Syrian foreign minister expressed his country’s interest in drawing inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 for its new national vision.



It is worth noting that Ahmed Al-Sharaa, in response to a question on Thursday regarding his first international visit as leader, said it would be to Saudi Arabia or Turkey, though he did not specify a date.