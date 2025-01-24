News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi-Syrian relations on the rise: Bin Farhan visits Damascus amid reconstruction talks
News Bulletin Reports
24-01-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Saudi-Syrian relations on the rise: Bin Farhan visits Damascus amid reconstruction talks
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
It is no coincidence that Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaybani chose Riyadh as the first destination for the new Syrian administration earlier this month.
This administration is committed to its Arab roots and recognizes the significant role Saudi Arabia can play in Syria's reconstruction efforts, as well as in balancing the increasing Turkish influence in the country.
As a reflection of Saudi Arabia’s interest in strengthening its ties with the new Syrian administration, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan visited Damascus on an official trip. This marks the first visit by a high-ranking Saudi diplomat to Syria in years.
During the visit, Bin Farhan expressed cautious optimism about Syria, noting at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the new Syrian administration is "saying the right things, both in private and in public," and is open to working with the international community to move in the right direction.
Bin Farhan’s visit included a meeting with Ahmed Al-Sharaa, leader of the new Syrian administration, during which the two discussed developing relations between the two countries and Saudi Arabia’s potential support for Syria’s recovery after years of war.
Saudi Arabia aims to secure a political and economic role in Syria’s future by strengthening its relations with Damascus.
Meanwhile, Syria looks to Riyadh for support in reopening ties with the international community, helping lift sanctions, and contributing to reconstruction efforts.
Unlike his visit to Beirut, the Saudi foreign minister held a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart in Damascus, a move that drew attention.
"We are part of the Arab League," al-Shaybani said, adding that Syria is awaiting the first Arab summit where it will represent the Syrian people.
Two days earlier at the Davos forum, the Syrian foreign minister expressed his country’s interest in drawing inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 for its new national vision.
It is worth noting that Ahmed Al-Sharaa, in response to a question on Thursday regarding his first international visit as leader, said it would be to Saudi Arabia or Turkey, though he did not specify a date.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Foreign Minister
Visit
Syria
Next
Staying beyond deadline: Israel insists on delaying withdrawal from Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats
Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-05
Syria foreign minister arrives on first visit to Qatar: AFP
Middle East News
2025-01-05
Syria foreign minister arrives on first visit to Qatar: AFP
0
Middle East News
2024-12-30
Syrian FM accepts invitation to visit Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip
Middle East News
2024-12-30
Syrian FM accepts invitation to visit Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip
0
Middle East News
2024-12-28
Egyptian sources to LBCI: No plans for Foreign Minister's visit to Syria yet
Middle East News
2024-12-28
Egyptian sources to LBCI: No plans for Foreign Minister's visit to Syria yet
0
Middle East News
11:48
Saudi Arabia in talks with Europe and US to lift Syrian sanctions: Minister
Middle East News
11:48
Saudi Arabia in talks with Europe and US to lift Syrian sanctions: Minister
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanese Army deploys in southern villages as 60-day ceasefire deadline approaches
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanese Army deploys in southern villages as 60-day ceasefire deadline approaches
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Staying beyond deadline: Israel insists on delaying withdrawal from Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Staying beyond deadline: Israel insists on delaying withdrawal from Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-23
Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-23
Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Four UNIFIL peacekeepers injured, facilities targeted, in separate incidents in South Lebanon: Statement says
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Four UNIFIL peacekeepers injured, facilities targeted, in separate incidents in South Lebanon: Statement says
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
Israel attacks Marjayoun and Khiam in South Lebanon overnight: NNA
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
Israel attacks Marjayoun and Khiam in South Lebanon overnight: NNA
0
World News
2025-01-19
President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty
World News
2025-01-19
President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
2
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report
3
Lebanon News
04:45
Energy Minister Walid Fayad tells LBCI: Lebanon to receive 12 hours of electricity daily starting in March
Lebanon News
04:45
Energy Minister Walid Fayad tells LBCI: Lebanon to receive 12 hours of electricity daily starting in March
4
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli military stays on high alert in Lebanon, cabinet undecided on withdrawal: LBCI reporter
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli military stays on high alert in Lebanon, cabinet undecided on withdrawal: LBCI reporter
5
Lebanon News
04:12
Emirates announces return of flights to Beirut, Baghdad starting February 1
Lebanon News
04:12
Emirates announces return of flights to Beirut, Baghdad starting February 1
6
Lebanon News
05:14
GCC chief assures President Aoun of support, calls for Gulf program coordination
Lebanon News
05:14
GCC chief assures President Aoun of support, calls for Gulf program coordination
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:13
Al-Qassam Brigades reveals names of the four Israeli female soldiers to be released
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:13
Al-Qassam Brigades reveals names of the four Israeli female soldiers to be released
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More