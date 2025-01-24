Saudi-Syrian relations on the rise: Bin Farhan visits Damascus amid reconstruction talks

News Bulletin Reports
24-01-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi-Syrian relations on the rise: Bin Farhan visits Damascus amid reconstruction talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Saudi-Syrian relations on the rise: Bin Farhan visits Damascus amid reconstruction talks

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
 
It is no coincidence that Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaybani chose Riyadh as the first destination for the new Syrian administration earlier this month. 

This administration is committed to its Arab roots and recognizes the significant role Saudi Arabia can play in Syria's reconstruction efforts, as well as in balancing the increasing Turkish influence in the country.

As a reflection of Saudi Arabia’s interest in strengthening its ties with the new Syrian administration, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan visited Damascus on an official trip. This marks the first visit by a high-ranking Saudi diplomat to Syria in years. 

During the visit, Bin Farhan expressed cautious optimism about Syria, noting at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the new Syrian administration is "saying the right things, both in private and in public," and is open to working with the international community to move in the right direction.

Bin Farhan’s visit included a meeting with Ahmed Al-Sharaa, leader of the new Syrian administration, during which the two discussed developing relations between the two countries and Saudi Arabia’s potential support for Syria’s recovery after years of war.

Saudi Arabia aims to secure a political and economic role in Syria’s future by strengthening its relations with Damascus. 

Meanwhile, Syria looks to Riyadh for support in reopening ties with the international community, helping lift sanctions, and contributing to reconstruction efforts. 

Unlike his visit to Beirut, the Saudi foreign minister held a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart in Damascus, a move that drew attention.

"We are part of the Arab League," al-Shaybani said, adding that Syria is awaiting the first Arab summit where it will represent the Syrian people.

Two days earlier at the Davos forum, the Syrian foreign minister expressed his country’s interest in drawing inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 for its new national vision.

It is worth noting that Ahmed Al-Sharaa, in response to a question on Thursday regarding his first international visit as leader, said it would be to Saudi Arabia or Turkey, though he did not specify a date.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Foreign Minister

Visit

Syria

LBCI Next
Staying beyond deadline: Israel insists on delaying withdrawal from Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats
Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-05

Syria foreign minister arrives on first visit to Qatar: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-30

Syrian FM accepts invitation to visit Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-28

Egyptian sources to LBCI: No plans for Foreign Minister's visit to Syria yet

LBCI
Middle East News
11:48

Saudi Arabia in talks with Europe and US to lift Syrian sanctions: Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Lebanese Army deploys in southern villages as 60-day ceasefire deadline approaches

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Staying beyond deadline: Israel insists on delaying withdrawal from Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-23

Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Four UNIFIL peacekeepers injured, facilities targeted, in separate incidents in South Lebanon: Statement says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-04

Israel attacks Marjayoun and Khiam in South Lebanon overnight: NNA

LBCI
World News
2025-01-19

President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:29

Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Energy Minister Walid Fayad tells LBCI: Lebanon to receive 12 hours of electricity daily starting in March

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Israeli military stays on high alert in Lebanon, cabinet undecided on withdrawal: LBCI reporter

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Emirates announces return of flights to Beirut, Baghdad starting February 1

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

GCC chief assures President Aoun of support, calls for Gulf program coordination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:13

Al-Qassam Brigades reveals names of the four Israeli female soldiers to be released

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More