Israel maintains occupation in eastern sector of South Lebanon: Civilians and Lebanese Army clash with Israeli forces
News Bulletin Reports
27-01-2025 | 12:48
Israel maintains occupation in eastern sector of South Lebanon: Civilians and Lebanese Army clash with Israeli forces
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As the deadline for the ceasefire agreement extension looms, it appears that the Israeli forces have not accomplished all their objectives.
This was evident in the ongoing confrontations between the southern Lebanese residents and Israeli forces on Sunday, specifically in the eastern sector.
In towns like Bani Haiyyan, Markaba, and the region of Borj El Mlouk heading towards Kfarkela, which remains under Israeli occupation, residents defied military checkpoints and moved towards their towns. The Israeli forces responded by opening fire on the civilians and Lebanese Army positions.
Meanwhile, in the town of Taybeh, a significant access point to the towns of Odaisseh and Rab El Thalathine, locals managed to break the Israeli siege after forces withdrew from the villages of Qantara and Deir Seryan. The Lebanese Army established a presence on the outskirts of these areas.
However, the Lebanese Army had yet to secure a position at the entrance to Rab El Thalathine, allowing large numbers of civilians to pass through the military checkpoints in Taybeh towards Odaisseh, where they came under Israeli gunfire.
In the town of Houla, residents preempted the Lebanese Army's movement from the town of Chaqra and confronted Israeli forces in the village. The Israeli military opened fire and captured several civilians.
The following day, the situation changed as some civilians attempted to move forward but were struck by Israeli gunfire near the entrance of Odaisseh and in Houla itself.
The Israeli forces continued patrolling the area, demolishing homes in Houla and maintaining their presence on the Nabi Owaida hill, which overlooks Odaisseh, Kfarkela, and Deir Mimas.
Though many residents attempted to return, the number of people in Taybeh and Houla was significantly lower for various reasons. Some chose to remain patient, leaving the matter in the hands of the state and the Lebanese Army, while others, who live and work in more distant areas, were unable to attend.
Nonetheless, this does not signify their resignation, as their primary concern remains their homes and livelihoods.
