News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alakat Khassa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives
News Bulletin Reports
27-01-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives
Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
"Why? What's happening?" These may be the most asked questions after videos circulated showing motorbike processions led by young people carrying Hezbollah flags and religious flags of the Shiite sect in the streets of Beirut and its suburbs.
The videos were filmed Sunday evening in Gemmayzeh, Forn El Chebbak, the coastal road of Beirut, Bourj Hammoud, and other areas.
While two limited incidents were recorded in the Saqyet Al Janzeer and Forn El Chebbak neighborhoods, the greater impact was its psychological effect on residents.
Many considered these processions to be celebrations of families returning to the south of Lebanon, but they were not innocent.
Those holding this view point to previous events where such processions were used as a precursor to political or security escalation or pressure. So, is this the case with Sunday night's procession?
In response to whether the movement was directed against the presidency and the designated prime minister, Hezbollah sources confirmed that what happened was not initiated by the party, nor did it have any political objectives.
They added: "There was no need for any movement coming from areas considered to be Hezbollah's stronghold."
Meanwhile, sources from the Amal Movement considered that the spontaneous movement disrupted the national unity displayed by the Lebanese people during Sunday’s events in the south.
These positions align with security reports suggesting that the incident was a spontaneous movement from celebrations in Beirut's southern suburbs.
However, other reports suggested the motorbikes were mobilized on party orders. The Lebanese army has detained several individuals who disrupted public order and is pursuing others involved.
Given this situation, it is certain that any political escalation following the procession could undermine all assurances about its peaceful nature, and the opposite is also true.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Beirut
Amal Movement
Next
Israel maintains occupation in eastern sector of South Lebanon: Civilians and Lebanese Army clash with Israeli forces
Ceasefire in question: Israel claims security justification for blocking Lebanese civilians' return
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-15
Nabih Berri calls for unity: 'Lebanon needs to move forward' despite Hezbollah-Amal Movement boycott — here’s what he told LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-15
Nabih Berri calls for unity: 'Lebanon needs to move forward' despite Hezbollah-Amal Movement boycott — here’s what he told LBCI
0
Middle East News
2024-11-18
Israel escalates strikes in Lebanon, including capital Beirut, to pressure Hezbollah: Axios
Middle East News
2024-11-18
Israel escalates strikes in Lebanon, including capital Beirut, to pressure Hezbollah: Axios
0
Lebanon News
14:51
Hezbollah praises civilians returning to south Lebanon villages, salutes sacrifices of martyrs
Lebanon News
14:51
Hezbollah praises civilians returning to south Lebanon villages, salutes sacrifices of martyrs
0
Lebanon News
10:04
Hezbollah source tells AFP: Seven fighters captured by Israel during war; four arrested in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:04
Hezbollah source tells AFP: Seven fighters captured by Israel during war; four arrested in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Southern villager casualties deepen Lebanon-Israel crisis as US backs Feb. 18 withdrawal deadline — The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Southern villager casualties deepen Lebanon-Israel crisis as US backs Feb. 18 withdrawal deadline — The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Return to ruins: Residents eager to reclaim their villages in South Lebanon's western and central sectors
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Return to ruins: Residents eager to reclaim their villages in South Lebanon's western and central sectors
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel maintains occupation in eastern sector of South Lebanon: Civilians and Lebanese Army clash with Israeli forces
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel maintains occupation in eastern sector of South Lebanon: Civilians and Lebanese Army clash with Israeli forces
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-09
Israel asserts right to interpret ceasefire terms, rejects full withdrawal until Hezbollah retreats
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-09
Israel asserts right to interpret ceasefire terms, rejects full withdrawal until Hezbollah retreats
0
Middle East News
2025-01-05
Syria's new Islamist rulers urge US to lift sanctions during visit to Doha
Middle East News
2025-01-05
Syria's new Islamist rulers urge US to lift sanctions during visit to Doha
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-23
Oil exploration file: TotalEnergies' return to Lebanon dependent on security and reform efforts
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-23
Oil exploration file: TotalEnergies' return to Lebanon dependent on security and reform efforts
0
Lebanon News
15:49
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress
Lebanon News
15:49
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:29
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
08:29
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:01
LBCI correspondent and cameraman attacked in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:01
LBCI correspondent and cameraman attacked in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
12:14
LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:14
LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanese Army deploys patrols and arrests suspects after provocative rallies threaten civil peace
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanese Army deploys patrols and arrests suspects after provocative rallies threaten civil peace
4
Lebanon News
00:10
Mikati says ceasefire agreement to remain in effect until February 18, 2025
Lebanon News
00:10
Mikati says ceasefire agreement to remain in effect until February 18, 2025
5
Lebanon News
05:01
Lebanese Army denies foreign media allegations of security leaks by officers
Lebanon News
05:01
Lebanese Army denies foreign media allegations of security leaks by officers
6
Lebanon News
11:42
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"
Lebanon News
11:42
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives
8
Lebanon News
00:22
White House extends Lebanon-Israel agreement to February 18 amid delayed withdrawal and border tensions
Lebanon News
00:22
White House extends Lebanon-Israel agreement to February 18 amid delayed withdrawal and border tensions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More