Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives

News Bulletin Reports
27-01-2025 | 12:50
High views
Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives
2min
Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
 
"Why? What's happening?" These may be the most asked questions after videos circulated showing motorbike processions led by young people carrying Hezbollah flags and religious flags of the Shiite sect in the streets of Beirut and its suburbs.  

The videos were filmed Sunday evening in Gemmayzeh, Forn El Chebbak, the coastal road of Beirut, Bourj Hammoud, and other areas.  

While two limited incidents were recorded in the Saqyet Al Janzeer and Forn El Chebbak neighborhoods, the greater impact was its psychological effect on residents.  

Many considered these processions to be celebrations of families returning to the south of Lebanon, but they were not innocent.  

Those holding this view point to previous events where such processions were used as a precursor to political or security escalation or pressure. So, is this the case with Sunday night's procession?  

In response to whether the movement was directed against the presidency and the designated prime minister, Hezbollah sources confirmed that what happened was not initiated by the party, nor did it have any political objectives.  

They added: "There was no need for any movement coming from areas considered to be Hezbollah's stronghold."  

Meanwhile, sources from the Amal Movement considered that the spontaneous movement disrupted the national unity displayed by the Lebanese people during Sunday’s events in the south.
 
These positions align with security reports suggesting that the incident was a spontaneous movement from celebrations in Beirut's southern suburbs.

However, other reports suggested the motorbikes were mobilized on party orders. The Lebanese army has detained several individuals who disrupted public order and is pursuing others involved.  

Given this situation, it is certain that any political escalation following the procession could undermine all assurances about its peaceful nature, and the opposite is also true.
 

