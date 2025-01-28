News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's path to a functional cabinet: Factional disputes hinder government formation
News Bulletin Reports
28-01-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon's path to a functional cabinet: Factional disputes hinder government formation
Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam carefully navigates the complex web of political demands and expectations as he works toward forming a new government.
Salam is acutely aware of the international and Arab community's insistence on a reform-driven cabinet with competent and new faces as a prerequisite for Lebanon's economic aid and investment projects.
However, international envoys have also emphasized that implementing reforms is far more critical than those chosen for ministerial positions.
Therefore, any government that does not receive cooperation from the parliament will be unable to pass the required reforms.
Observers of the government formation process explain that Salam's careful consideration of political factions is essential to secure a decisive vote of confidence for the new government and to avoid confrontations and blockages in the parliament.
According to LBCI sources, Salam's determination to form a government capable of creating a government that will enact meaningful reforms free from obstruction aligns with President Joseph Aoun's vision of avoiding obstruction from any political bloc.
This alignment allows the presidency, parliament, and government to implement the speech of the oath and restore Lebanon to a path of recovery, both institutionally and financially. For this reason, neither Salam nor Aoun appears inclined to impose a government that might alienate or marginalize any political group, which could lead to further disputes.
The basis of the presidential oath speech, which stresses fighting corruption, was reiterated by President Aoun during a meeting with the Financial Public Prosecution judges, led by Judge Ali Ibrahim.
Nonetheless, turning this vision into reality is no small task, as Salam faces significant challenges in the formation process.
Among these challenges is the insistence of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement on retaining the Finance Ministry for former MP Yassin Jaber, a stance opposed by the Lebanese Forces and several independent and Change MPs.
Another roadblock is Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader MP Gebran Bassil's demand that his parliamentary bloc be allocated a share in government that reflects the full strength of its 13 MPs despite four members leaving the bloc.
Additionally, Sunni MPs from Akkar and Tripoli, including MP Walid Baarini, have expressed frustration over the lack of significant cabinet portfolios allocated to northern Lebanon.
Finally, some experts and new political faces are insisting that the Prime Minister-designate present the names of potential ministers in advance so they can decide whether to participate.
In light of these complexities, Salam opted to postpone his scheduled visit to the Presidential Palace on Tuesday, choosing instead to allow more time for positive developments and potential compromises to emerge.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Path
Functional
Cabinet
Faction
Disputes
Government
Formation
Next
Lebanon and Gaza on the table: US envoy in Israel ahead of Netanyahu's US visit
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-24
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-24
Political factions clash: Lebanon's government unlikely to be formed before completing first phase of ceasefire deal
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-23
Khalaf Al-Habtoor announces intention to invest in Lebanon after government formation
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-23
Khalaf Al-Habtoor announces intention to invest in Lebanon after government formation
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Formation of new government progressing, delay is natural
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Formation of new government progressing, delay is natural
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-21
Updates on Lebanon's next government: PM-designate Nawaf Salam engages with political factions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-21
Updates on Lebanon's next government: PM-designate Nawaf Salam engages with political factions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's financial downfall: Finance Ministry's decades of mismanagement and its cost to the nation
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's financial downfall: Finance Ministry's decades of mismanagement and its cost to the nation
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Amal movement and Hezbollah: Public unity amid private differences over war strategy and negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Amal movement and Hezbollah: Public unity amid private differences over war strategy and negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Rebuilding in the shadow of conflict: Lebanese villagers return to destroyed homes as security issues persist
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Rebuilding in the shadow of conflict: Lebanese villagers return to destroyed homes as security issues persist
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New US Envoy to Lebanon: Balancing support for Israel and opportunities for negotiation with Iran
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New US Envoy to Lebanon: Balancing support for Israel and opportunities for negotiation with Iran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress
0
World News
15:02
US sends dozens of Patriot missiles from Israel to Ukraine: Axios
World News
15:02
US sends dozens of Patriot missiles from Israel to Ukraine: Axios
0
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Israeli army prevents Iranian plane from landing in Syria over suspected arms shipment to Hezbollah: Yedioth Ahronoth
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Israeli army prevents Iranian plane from landing in Syria over suspected arms shipment to Hezbollah: Yedioth Ahronoth
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-05
Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-05
Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:25
Israeli airstrike hits Nabatieh in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
12:25
Israeli airstrike hits Nabatieh in South Lebanon (Video)
2
Lebanon News
03:42
Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues
Lebanon News
03:42
Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues
3
Lebanon News
04:44
Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership
Lebanon News
04:44
Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership
4
Lebanon News
13:33
Second Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:33
Second Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
08:55
PM-designate Nawaf Salam denies government formation rumors, affirms commitment to reform
Lebanon News
08:55
PM-designate Nawaf Salam denies government formation rumors, affirms commitment to reform
6
Lebanon News
07:53
LBCI reporter Amal Shehadeh: Israel deploys Border Police units, crossing Lebanese territory amid manpower shortages
Lebanon News
07:53
LBCI reporter Amal Shehadeh: Israel deploys Border Police units, crossing Lebanese territory amid manpower shortages
7
Lebanon News
05:14
Lebanon's president Joseph Aoun emphasizes anti-corruption efforts during meeting
Lebanon News
05:14
Lebanon's president Joseph Aoun emphasizes anti-corruption efforts during meeting
8
Lebanon News
02:10
Israel's army updates south Lebanon residents: All previously issued instructions remain in effect
Lebanon News
02:10
Israel's army updates south Lebanon residents: All previously issued instructions remain in effect
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More