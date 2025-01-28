Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam carefully navigates the complex web of political demands and expectations as he works toward forming a new government.



Salam is acutely aware of the international and Arab community's insistence on a reform-driven cabinet with competent and new faces as a prerequisite for Lebanon's economic aid and investment projects.



However, international envoys have also emphasized that implementing reforms is far more critical than those chosen for ministerial positions.



Therefore, any government that does not receive cooperation from the parliament will be unable to pass the required reforms.



Observers of the government formation process explain that Salam's careful consideration of political factions is essential to secure a decisive vote of confidence for the new government and to avoid confrontations and blockages in the parliament.



According to LBCI sources, Salam's determination to form a government capable of creating a government that will enact meaningful reforms free from obstruction aligns with President Joseph Aoun's vision of avoiding obstruction from any political bloc.



This alignment allows the presidency, parliament, and government to implement the speech of the oath and restore Lebanon to a path of recovery, both institutionally and financially. For this reason, neither Salam nor Aoun appears inclined to impose a government that might alienate or marginalize any political group, which could lead to further disputes.



The basis of the presidential oath speech, which stresses fighting corruption, was reiterated by President Aoun during a meeting with the Financial Public Prosecution judges, led by Judge Ali Ibrahim.



Nonetheless, turning this vision into reality is no small task, as Salam faces significant challenges in the formation process.



Among these challenges is the insistence of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement on retaining the Finance Ministry for former MP Yassin Jaber, a stance opposed by the Lebanese Forces and several independent and Change MPs.



Another roadblock is Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader MP Gebran Bassil's demand that his parliamentary bloc be allocated a share in government that reflects the full strength of its 13 MPs despite four members leaving the bloc.



Additionally, Sunni MPs from Akkar and Tripoli, including MP Walid Baarini, have expressed frustration over the lack of significant cabinet portfolios allocated to northern Lebanon.



Finally, some experts and new political faces are insisting that the Prime Minister-designate present the names of potential ministers in advance so they can decide whether to participate.



In light of these complexities, Salam opted to postpone his scheduled visit to the Presidential Palace on Tuesday, choosing instead to allow more time for positive developments and potential compromises to emerge.