News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel escalates northern border tensions amid key US peace talks
News Bulletin Reports
29-01-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel escalates northern border tensions amid key US peace talks
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israel chose the timing of its talks with U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to escalate tensions at the northern border with Lebanon.
A report was prepared to present to him and President Donald Trump during the upcoming talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In his invitation letter, Trump stated that ‘the discussions would focus on bringing peace to Israel and its neighbors and confronting common enemies.’
The report includes a large target bank for the Israeli army, focusing on Hezbollah weapon sites in the eastern sector adjacent to the Upper Galilee.
The Israeli army plans to destroy these sites during the remaining three weeks of the first phase of the ceasefire with Lebanon.
The army also claimed it would not withdraw on the 18th of next month if it did not ensure Lebanese Army control of the region and prevent Hezbollah from reinforcing its capabilities.
The military report about the Lebanon front was prepared following a tour by the northern region commander, Ori Gordin, who threatened continued bombing to eliminate any future threats to the residents of northern Israel.
According to a senior officer, Tel Aviv will not be able to achieve its objectives of deploying its army along the Blue Line and establishing a buffer zone within Lebanese territory.
Instead, Israel is currently seeking to ensure a broad deployment of its forces along the border, affirming that the protection of its population is the responsibility of its army, not the Lebanese army, without specifying the region.
This was seen as another attempt to position Israeli forces along the border inside Lebanon to prevent infiltration or border operations.
Witkoff, who arrived in Israel from Saudi Arabia, began his tour in Gaza in preparation for the second phase of prisoner negotiations with Hamas.
Meanwhile, reports inside Israel suggest concerns about Netanyahu obstructing the deal while President Trump insists on ending the war.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
United States
Peace
Talks
Military
Lebanon
Next
Challenges in Lebanon’s government formation: Disputes over sectarian control and ministerial seats remain unresolved
Lebanon's financial downfall: Finance Ministry's decades of mismanagement and its cost to the nation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Lebanon's PM Mikati holds talks with French military delegation's head on ceasefire and Israeli violations
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Lebanon's PM Mikati holds talks with French military delegation's head on ceasefire and Israeli violations
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
White House says Israel-Lebanon agreement extended to Feb. 18; talks on the return of Lebanese prisoners in Israel to begin soon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
White House says Israel-Lebanon agreement extended to Feb. 18; talks on the return of Lebanese prisoners in Israel to begin soon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-25
Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-25
Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Challenges in Lebanon’s government formation: Disputes over sectarian control and ministerial seats remain unresolved
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Challenges in Lebanon’s government formation: Disputes over sectarian control and ministerial seats remain unresolved
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-28
Lebanon's financial downfall: Finance Ministry's decades of mismanagement and its cost to the nation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-28
Lebanon's financial downfall: Finance Ministry's decades of mismanagement and its cost to the nation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-28
Amal movement and Hezbollah: Public unity amid private differences over war strategy and negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-28
Amal movement and Hezbollah: Public unity amid private differences over war strategy and negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-28
Lebanon's path to a functional cabinet: Factional disputes hinder government formation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-28
Lebanon's path to a functional cabinet: Factional disputes hinder government formation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-17
Nawaf Salam discusses government formation and cooperation after "promising" meeting with Speaker Berri
Lebanon News
2025-01-17
Nawaf Salam discusses government formation and cooperation after "promising" meeting with Speaker Berri
0
Lebanon News
10:43
Lebanese Army continues deployment in South Litani amid Israeli violations
Lebanon News
10:43
Lebanese Army continues deployment in South Litani amid Israeli violations
0
Middle East News
05:29
Iran says ready for nuclear talks if Western countries show 'seriousness'
Middle East News
05:29
Iran says ready for nuclear talks if Western countries show 'seriousness'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36
Two more Israeli and five foreign hostages handed over to Red Cross: Army
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36
Two more Israeli and five foreign hostages handed over to Red Cross: Army
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:16
LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel
Lebanon News
08:16
LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel
2
Lebanon News
12:11
Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation
Lebanon News
12:11
Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Challenges in Lebanon’s government formation: Disputes over sectarian control and ministerial seats remain unresolved
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Challenges in Lebanon’s government formation: Disputes over sectarian control and ministerial seats remain unresolved
4
Lebanon News
10:43
Lebanese Army continues deployment in South Litani amid Israeli violations
Lebanon News
10:43
Lebanese Army continues deployment in South Litani amid Israeli violations
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel escalates northern border tensions amid key US peace talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel escalates northern border tensions amid key US peace talks
6
Lebanon News
05:16
Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone
Lebanon News
05:16
Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone
7
Lebanon News
10:58
First Lady highlights women's role and rights in Lebanese society
Lebanon News
10:58
First Lady highlights women's role and rights in Lebanese society
8
Lebanon News
15:37
Eight wounded in Wednesday's total toll of Israeli attacks: Lebanon's Health Ministry reports
Lebanon News
15:37
Eight wounded in Wednesday's total toll of Israeli attacks: Lebanon's Health Ministry reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More