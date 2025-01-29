Israel escalates northern border tensions amid key US peace talks

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Israel chose the timing of its talks with U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to escalate tensions at the northern border with Lebanon.



A report was prepared to present to him and President Donald Trump during the upcoming talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



In his invitation letter, Trump stated that ‘the discussions would focus on bringing peace to Israel and its neighbors and confronting common enemies.’



The report includes a large target bank for the Israeli army, focusing on Hezbollah weapon sites in the eastern sector adjacent to the Upper Galilee.



The Israeli army plans to destroy these sites during the remaining three weeks of the first phase of the ceasefire with Lebanon.



The army also claimed it would not withdraw on the 18th of next month if it did not ensure Lebanese Army control of the region and prevent Hezbollah from reinforcing its capabilities.



The military report about the Lebanon front was prepared following a tour by the northern region commander, Ori Gordin, who threatened continued bombing to eliminate any future threats to the residents of northern Israel.



According to a senior officer, Tel Aviv will not be able to achieve its objectives of deploying its army along the Blue Line and establishing a buffer zone within Lebanese territory.



Instead, Israel is currently seeking to ensure a broad deployment of its forces along the border, affirming that the protection of its population is the responsibility of its army, not the Lebanese army, without specifying the region.



This was seen as another attempt to position Israeli forces along the border inside Lebanon to prevent infiltration or border operations.



Witkoff, who arrived in Israel from Saudi Arabia, began his tour in Gaza in preparation for the second phase of prisoner negotiations with Hamas.



Meanwhile, reports inside Israel suggest concerns about Netanyahu obstructing the deal while President Trump insists on ending the war.