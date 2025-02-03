News
The 'year of war': Israel's new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir signals continued war across multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
03-02-2025 | 12:51
The 'year of war': Israel's new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir signals continued war across multiple fronts
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Newly appointed Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has made it clear that Israel remains on a war footing despite ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon.
One day after being selected by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to replace outgoing Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Zamir declared that 2025 would be "a year of war," warning that Israel faces growing military and security challenges.
Speaking at an internal security conference, Zamir said the threats to Israel remain widespread, from Iran to Gaza and from Yemen to Lebanon and Syria. He dismissed any underestimation of Israel's military strength, reinforcing the notion that the country's adversaries should not miscalculate.
Zamir's statements came as Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued new warnings to the Lebanese government, Hezbollah, and its Secretary-General, Naim Qassem.
Israeli military reports claimed that Hezbollah continues to bolster its capabilities in South Lebanon. The Israeli army said its recent strikes in the region targeted Hezbollah weapons depots, including missiles, mortars, and explosive devices.
Meanwhile, on Israel's northern front with Syria—a battleground Zamir described as "continuously active"—the Israeli military announced it had seized government buildings in southern Quneitra.
Military and security officials have reportedly recommended that Zamir consider constructing an Israeli-controlled zone on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon and reinforcing military bases along the Lebanese border.
Zamir's appointment by Netanyahu and Katz aligns with their military strategy, ensuring a leadership at the helm of the army that fully supports their war policies and strategies.
Military sources describe Zamir, who previously served as Netanyahu's military secretary, as profoundly aligned with the prime minister. They also suggest he is unlikely to challenge Katz's directives, which emphasize intensified military action across multiple fronts.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
War
Israel
Chief
Staff
Israel
Army
Eyal Zamir
Fronts
Lebanon
Syria
Hezbollah
Next
Hezbollah's Nasrallah and successor Safieddine to be laid to rest: A massive funeral amid security concerns
Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria
Previous
