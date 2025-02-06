News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
11
o
Metn
11
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
12
o
South
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
11
o
Metn
11
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
12
o
South
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?
News Bulletin Reports
06-02-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?
Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon this year will be markedly different from the past three years.
Unlike previous commemorations, the leader of the Future Movement will not deliver his speech marking the 20th anniversary of his father's assassination from Beit al-Wasat. Instead, he will address the public from Martyrs' Square in front of crowds mobilized by his party's coordinators across the country.
Even if Hariri announces his candidacy for the 2026 parliamentary elections on February 14, his political approach will be significantly different, according to the Future Movement's Secretary-General, Ahmad Hariri.
The party supports President Joseph Aoun's administration and hopes to translate his inaugural speech into policies that serve Lebanon's best interests.
However, should Hariri re-enter the political scene now, observers suggest his role will not be that of a parliamentary candidate or a Prime Minister.
Instead, his return would position him as a "kingmaker"—a key power broker influencing leadership decisions rather than directly holding office, even if he secures a parliamentary bloc.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Saad Hariri
Future Movement
Political
Comeback
Return
Next
Last-minute disagreement delays announcement of Lebanon's government: Insights on the deadlock
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-01
Ahmad Hariri: The 2026 parliamentary elections will mark Future Movement's return
Lebanon News
2025-02-01
Ahmad Hariri: The 2026 parliamentary elections will mark Future Movement's return
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-10
In the details, could Lebanon become a haven for figures linked to Assad's regime?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-10
In the details, could Lebanon become a haven for figures linked to Assad's regime?
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-03
Lebanon declares February 14 a public holiday to mark Rafic Hariri's assassination anniversary
Lebanon News
2025-02-03
Lebanon declares February 14 a public holiday to mark Rafic Hariri's assassination anniversary
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-10
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Forming a government is the first challenge for a fresh start
Lebanon News
2025-01-10
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Forming a government is the first challenge for a fresh start
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Last-minute disagreement delays announcement of Lebanon's government: Insights on the deadlock
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Last-minute disagreement delays announcement of Lebanon's government: Insights on the deadlock
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-05
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-05
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike targets Zokak El-Blat in Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike targets Zokak El-Blat in Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?
0
Lebanon News
03:49
Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official
Lebanon News
03:49
Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say
2
Lebanon News
06:45
Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements
Lebanon News
06:45
Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements
3
Lebanon News
11:27
Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff
Lebanon News
11:27
Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff
4
Lebanon News
07:01
President Aoun, PM-designate Nawaf Salam, Speaker Berri put final touches on government formation in Baabda
Lebanon News
07:01
President Aoun, PM-designate Nawaf Salam, Speaker Berri put final touches on government formation in Baabda
5
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to expedite government formation process
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to expedite government formation process
6
Lebanon News
07:20
Israeli army announces restrictions on movement in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:20
Israeli army announces restrictions on movement in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
10:46
US envoy to warn Lebanon over Hezbollah's influence in government
Lebanon News
10:46
US envoy to warn Lebanon over Hezbollah's influence in government
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More