Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?

News Bulletin Reports
06-02-2025 | 13:00
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Saad Hariri&#39;s political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?
2min
Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?

Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon this year will be markedly different from the past three years. 

Unlike previous commemorations, the leader of the Future Movement will not deliver his speech marking the 20th anniversary of his father's assassination from Beit al-Wasat. Instead, he will address the public from Martyrs' Square in front of crowds mobilized by his party's coordinators across the country.  

Even if Hariri announces his candidacy for the 2026 parliamentary elections on February 14, his political approach will be significantly different, according to the Future Movement's Secretary-General, Ahmad Hariri. 

The party supports President Joseph Aoun's administration and hopes to translate his inaugural speech into policies that serve Lebanon's best interests.  

However, should Hariri re-enter the political scene now, observers suggest his role will not be that of a parliamentary candidate or a Prime Minister. 

Instead, his return would position him as a "kingmaker"—a key power broker influencing leadership decisions rather than directly holding office, even if he secures a parliamentary bloc.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Saad Hariri

Future Movement

Political

Comeback

Return

