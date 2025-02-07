Possible troop presence beyond deadline: Israel plans intensified strikes on Lebanon ahead of withdrawal

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The Israeli army has threatened to escalate its attacks on Lebanon and border areas with Syria, citing alleged violations of the ceasefire agreement.



As preparations continue for the army's expected withdrawal on February 18, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated that troops would remain stationed at several locations in Lebanon, even if in limited numbers, to ensure Israel's security and protect northern communities.



According to the military's plan, strikes on various Lebanese regions will intensify over the next ten days under the pretext of targeting Hezbollah's weapons depots and arms transfers.



The army claims that intelligence coordination has enabled precision strikes in South Lebanon and has disrupted the delivery of large quantities of weapons to Hezbollah in the past 24 hours.



Meanwhile, assessments of the security situation in Lebanon are ongoing as the withdrawal deadline approaches.



Minister Smotrich revealed that Israeli security and military officials have proposed maintaining a presence in strategic positions inside Lebanon as part of negotiations with the international committee.



Retired General Amir Avivi, head of a security-focused organization of officers, echoed this sentiment, advocating for the army to retain full operational freedom to strike any perceived threats from Lebanese territory.