News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
13
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawani
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
13
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu seeks delay in second phase of prisoner deal amid political strain
News Bulletin Reports
08-02-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Netanyahu seeks delay in second phase of prisoner deal amid political strain
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is looking to delay negotiations on the second phase of a prisoner swap deal following a five-day postponement.
The deal, which involves the release of prisoners, is set to be managed by an Israeli delegation, but Netanyahu is reportedly aiming to buy time and avoid making a decision on ending the war, a key aspect of the second phase. This delay risks destabilizing his government.
On the other hand, Netanyahu is pushing to release more Israeli prisoners in the first phase by extending the timeframe for that part of the deal.
In addition, sources in Israel revealed that Netanyahu is planning changes to the release criteria for prisoners in the second phase, including a proposal to distance Hamas from Gaza.
These conditions could create obstacles to reaching an agreement on the second phase.
The release of three prisoners in the fifth batch has revealed issues they faced due to the intense Israeli airstrikes, which prevented basic needs from being met.
Meanwhile, protests have continued in Israel, with warnings about the potential consequences of hindering the second phase of the deal.
Israelis are seeking clarification from the government and Netanyahu on how it was possible for prisoners to remain captive for 491 days without being fully returned.
Reports have also surfaced about the psychological torture Palestinian prisoners endured, not only in the days leading up to their release but also during their departure from prison.
The Israeli military, in collaboration with the prison service, produced a three-minute video showing the massive destruction caused by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and the suffering of its residents.
This video is shown to prisoners as they leave the prison, emphasizing the harsh reality of life in Gaza.
The video also features wristbands with the message, "The eternal people never forget, I chase my enemies and catch them," in response to the Hebrew slogan used by Hamas calling for the release of prisoners, which reads, "Zionism will not prevail."
News Bulletin Reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Prime Minister
Prisoners
Deal
Next
In the details, Lebanon's new government takes shape amid key ministerial shakeups
Possible troop presence beyond deadline: Israel plans intensified strikes on Lebanon ahead of withdrawal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-25
Gaza hostage release: Ceremony marks second phase of prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-25
Gaza hostage release: Ceremony marks second phase of prisoner exchange
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-17
Israeli security agencies recommend action against Houthis in Yemen as Netanyahu seeks trial delay
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-17
Israeli security agencies recommend action against Houthis in Yemen as Netanyahu seeks trial delay
0
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Israeli attorney general seeks delay in petitions challenging Netanyahu’s eligibility amid trial: Al Jazeera
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Israeli attorney general seeks delay in petitions challenging Netanyahu’s eligibility amid trial: Al Jazeera
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-04
Hamas says talks on second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal have started
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-04
Hamas says talks on second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal have started
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
In the details, Lebanon's new government takes shape amid key ministerial shakeups
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
In the details, Lebanon's new government takes shape amid key ministerial shakeups
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-07
Possible troop presence beyond deadline: Israel plans intensified strikes on Lebanon ahead of withdrawal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-07
Possible troop presence beyond deadline: Israel plans intensified strikes on Lebanon ahead of withdrawal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-07
A Hezbollah-free government: Lebanon caught between US demands and Hezbollah's political presence
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-07
A Hezbollah-free government: Lebanon caught between US demands and Hezbollah's political presence
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-25
Hiba Nasr to LBCI: Progress in Hochstein-led negotiations, final outcome pending
Lebanon News
2024-11-25
Hiba Nasr to LBCI: Progress in Hochstein-led negotiations, final outcome pending
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Three killed, ten injured in ongoing clashes on Lebanese-Syrian border
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Three killed, ten injured in ongoing clashes on Lebanese-Syrian border
0
Lebanon News
08:06
Fadi Maki agreed as fifth Shiite Minister, talks underway to confirm his interest
Lebanon News
08:06
Fadi Maki agreed as fifth Shiite Minister, talks underway to confirm his interest
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-06
Israeli tank shells house on outskirts of Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
2025-01-06
Israeli tank shells house on outskirts of Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanon forms new government under PM Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanon forms new government under PM Nawaf Salam
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
3
Lebanon News
08:06
Fadi Maki agreed as fifth Shiite Minister, talks underway to confirm his interest
Lebanon News
08:06
Fadi Maki agreed as fifth Shiite Minister, talks underway to confirm his interest
4
Lebanon News
08:46
President Aoun signs decrees for resignation of Mikati's government, appoints Salam to form new cabinet
Lebanon News
08:46
President Aoun signs decrees for resignation of Mikati's government, appoints Salam to form new cabinet
5
Lebanon News
10:32
Lebanese Army orders response to fire originating from Syrian territory
Lebanon News
10:32
Lebanese Army orders response to fire originating from Syrian territory
6
Lebanon News
07:52
Speaker Berri tells US Envoy government could be formed by Saturday or Sunday: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52
Speaker Berri tells US Envoy government could be formed by Saturday or Sunday: Sources to LBCI
7
Lebanon News
06:19
Nawaf Salam meets Ortagus: Urges pressure on Israel to ensure full withdrawal from Lebanese territories
Lebanon News
06:19
Nawaf Salam meets Ortagus: Urges pressure on Israel to ensure full withdrawal from Lebanese territories
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
In the details, Lebanon's new government takes shape amid key ministerial shakeups
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
In the details, Lebanon's new government takes shape amid key ministerial shakeups
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More