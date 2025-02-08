Netanyahu seeks delay in second phase of prisoner deal amid political strain

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is looking to delay negotiations on the second phase of a prisoner swap deal following a five-day postponement.



The deal, which involves the release of prisoners, is set to be managed by an Israeli delegation, but Netanyahu is reportedly aiming to buy time and avoid making a decision on ending the war, a key aspect of the second phase. This delay risks destabilizing his government.



On the other hand, Netanyahu is pushing to release more Israeli prisoners in the first phase by extending the timeframe for that part of the deal.



In addition, sources in Israel revealed that Netanyahu is planning changes to the release criteria for prisoners in the second phase, including a proposal to distance Hamas from Gaza.



These conditions could create obstacles to reaching an agreement on the second phase.



The release of three prisoners in the fifth batch has revealed issues they faced due to the intense Israeli airstrikes, which prevented basic needs from being met.

Meanwhile, protests have continued in Israel, with warnings about the potential consequences of hindering the second phase of the deal.

Israelis are seeking clarification from the government and Netanyahu on how it was possible for prisoners to remain captive for 491 days without being fully returned.



Reports have also surfaced about the psychological torture Palestinian prisoners endured, not only in the days leading up to their release but also during their departure from prison.



The Israeli military, in collaboration with the prison service, produced a three-minute video showing the massive destruction caused by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and the suffering of its residents.



This video is shown to prisoners as they leave the prison, emphasizing the harsh reality of life in Gaza.



The video also features wristbands with the message, "The eternal people never forget, I chase my enemies and catch them," in response to the Hebrew slogan used by Hamas calling for the release of prisoners, which reads, "Zionism will not prevail."