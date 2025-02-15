Investigation and interference: Protest over Iranian flights ban turns violent as UNIFIL hit

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Blocking Beirut’s airport road was not a spontaneous protest against the ban on Iranian flights landing in Lebanon. The attack on the UNIFIL convoy during the unrest may constitute a war crime, according to a statement issued by the peacekeeping force.



The assault targeted three UNIFIL vehicles carrying nine personnel, including a Nepali general serving as the deputy commander of the force. The general was leaving Lebanon after completing his mission, accompanied by two escort vehicles.



As the convoy traveled along the new airport road, it encountered a group blocking the road with burning tires at the junction with the old airport road. Suddenly, a UNIFIL vehicle caught fire, though the cause of the blaze remains unclear.



According to initial reports, the general was physically assaulted inside one of the vehicles as another UNIFIL soldier fled in fear.



Two of the nine peacekeepers were injured and transported to a military hospital, while the others were taken to the airport for their protection, according to Lebanese security sources.



Lebanese Army commandos swiftly intervened to reopen the road.



However, the army had already bolstered its presence around the airport due to the roadblocks set up on Thursday night near the Middle East Airlines (MEA) building.



Yet, the rapid spread of tire fires at multiple locations on Friday night complicated efforts to quickly regain control, necessitating further reinforcements.



The attack on the peacekeeping force prompted the U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon to call for an urgent, thorough, and transparent investigation to ensure accountability.



Meanwhile, Lebanon’s President vowed that those responsible would be held accountable, with the judiciary already launching an investigation.



While no political group has claimed responsibility for the attack, security sources confirmed that over 25 individuals present at the scene were arrested to determine the perpetrators and whether infiltrators were among them.



Among those involved in the nighttime protests were relatives of Lebanese stranded in Iran, as well as Lebanese and Palestinian residents from areas near the airport road. This group was not the same as those who blocked other roads, such as Salim Salam and the Ring Bridge.



The latter groups were smaller, made up of residents from nearby neighborhoods, and appeared to have acted in solidarity without prior planning before dispersing upon the arrival of the army.