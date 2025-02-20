Israel’s continued presence in Lebanon: Security concern or strategic move?

20-02-2025 | 12:55
Israel’s continued presence in Lebanon: Security concern or strategic move?
2min
Israel’s continued presence in Lebanon: Security concern or strategic move?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar 
It is well known that Israel's security is a top priority for the United States. It is also no secret that Tel Aviv frequently raises alarms about perceived threats, particularly regarding Hezbollah's presence in Lebanon.

Behind the scenes, Israel cannot maintain a presence in Lebanon without U.S. approval. 

It seeks to justify this presence by claiming that Hezbollah's military infrastructure, including its rocket arsenal, remains intact.

Additionally, Israeli reports—both public and classified, particularly those meant for U.S. policymakers—suggest that Hezbollah is attempting to integrate into the Lebanese Armed Forces and that its Radwan forces will return to their hometowns once reconstruction efforts are completed.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's newly formed government is engaging in diplomatic efforts to persuade the United States and other nations of the necessity of a complete Israeli withdrawal.

Under the administration of Donald Trump, and with the influence of the Israeli lobby in Washington, U.S. policy is expected to align closely with Israel's security concerns.

In northern Israel, residents of settlements have expressed fear.

Given these factors, Israel appears likely to maintain its presence in Lebanon until a more precise picture emerges regarding broader regional developments—from Gaza to Syria and the West Bank—to what Israel views as the most critical factor: Iran.

