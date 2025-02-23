Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Between November 2024 and February 2025, the Middle East region underwent major changes, most notably the fall of the Assad regime, Iran’s key ally, and the election of Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s president.



Amid a crisis over Iranian flight operations in Lebanon, a high-level Iranian delegation arrived in Beirut.



While the visit coincided with the funeral ceremony of former Hezbollah secretaries-general Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, it also served as an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations and other pressing issues under the principle of respecting national sovereignty.



President Aoun reaffirmed this stance during his meeting with the Iranian delegation, citing Article 9 of the Iranian Constitution, which underscores the country’s freedom, independence, and territorial integrity.



The article explicitly states that no individual or group has the right to undermine the country's political, cultural, economic, or military independence.



In response, the Iranian delegation affirmed its support for any decision Lebanon makes, emphasizing noninterference in its internal affairs.



Building on Lebanon-Iran ties, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf expressed Iran’s readiness to cooperate with Arab and Islamic nations, in coordination with the Lebanese government, to rebuild areas destroyed by Israeli military actions.



The Palestinian issue was also a key topic in the discussions.



President Aoun made Lebanon’s stance clear, stating that the country has paid a heavy price for the Palestinian cause and has grown weary of others’ wars.



He stressed that a two-state solution is the only viable resolution to the conflict and reiterated that the Palestinian Authority is the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.



This position reflects the approach of Lebanon’s new leadership, aligning with broader Arab perspectives.



President Aoun is expected to reiterate this stance at the upcoming Arab Summit in Egypt early next month, where discussions will focus on the Palestinian issue, particularly a proposed alternative to U.S. President Donald Trump's plan that called for the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan.