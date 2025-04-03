Macron to hold meeting with sectors impacted by Trump's tariffs

03-04-2025 | 00:34
Macron to hold meeting with sectors impacted by Trump&#39;s tariffs
Macron to hold meeting with sectors impacted by Trump's tariffs

President Emmanuel Macron will meet on Thursday with representatives of French sectors "impacted by the tariff measures" announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, his office said.

The meeting, happening at 1400 GMT, follows Trump on Wednesday declaring a 20-percent tariff on EU goods that the United States imports.

AFP

