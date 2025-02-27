Israeli PM Netanyahu tightens grip on power as hostage deal and military strategy unfold

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reclaimed his position of power — not through military victories since the Al-Aqsa Flood, but largely bolstered by unwavering support from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.



The title of "king" is not a mark of respect or public admiration but rather a reflection of Netanyahu's iron grip on decision-making — even at the cost of neglecting 59 hostages, fewer than half of whom are believed to be alive.



With the first phase of the prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas concluded Israelis remain doubtful about the success of the second phase.



Netanyahu has made his stance clear: there will be no negotiations to release the remaining hostages if it means ending the war before Hamas is expelled from Gaza and the entire strip is disarmed.



Ahead of U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to the region starting Sunday, Netanyahu appears poised to prolong the current phase of hostage releases — a tactic to quell public dissent while preparing to resume military operations not only in Gaza but across multiple fronts, particularly against Iran, according to a security report.



Standing to Netanyahu's right is incoming Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who will assume his post next week. His positions on the war align closely with those of his longtime ally, Netanyahu.