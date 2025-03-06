News
Ramadan Talk
Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda
News Bulletin Reports
06-03-2025 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon's Cabinet has set the country's long-delayed reform process in motion, discussing mechanisms for implementation across economic, financial, administrative, and judicial sectors.
With international and Arab support contingent on these reforms, officials have little choice but to enact them or risk leaving the country adrift in crises.
These reforms are not new, as many were proposed as early as the Paris I Conference in 2001 and reiterated in Paris II, Paris III, and the CEDRE conference.
Successive Lebanese governments failed to implement them, eroding international and Arab confidence in providing financial aid.
However, this time, the dynamic has shifted.
Should Lebanon's leadership attempt to delay or circumvent the reforms, external pressure may compel their enforcement—similar to how international and regional forces influenced the election of a president and the appointment of a prime minister. The process also runs parallel to the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701 and efforts to maintain a ceasefire.
Lebanon's President, accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation, is expected to visit Saudi Arabia after Ramadan, carrying signs of progress on the reform agenda.
In this context, the Cabinet held a session to discuss necessary reforms and addressed key appointments, recognizing that effective reforms require placing the right individuals in essential positions.
Discussions focused on a new appointment mechanism, emphasizing the role of ministers and the Civil Service Council. Security appointments are expected next week, alongside the appointment of a new Banque du Liban (BDL) governor.
Additionally, Prime Minister Salam promised an ambitious 2026 budget following the approval of the 2025 budget, which had not been ratified within the constitutional deadline. To address concerns over certain tax measures, the government will draft and submit an urgent bill to Parliament within a week.
Political reforms were also on the table, with discussions covering municipal and local elections and plans for greater administrative decentralization.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Reform
Roadmap
Takeaways
Cabinet
Session
Agenda
