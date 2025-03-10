Coastal violence: Thousands of Syrians seek safety in northern Lebanon amid bloodshed

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



With no other escape route left, Syrian refugees crossed from the coastal region as they waded through the waters of the Al-Kabir River, heading to northern Lebanon's Akkar region.



The exodus has not stopped since fighting and targeted killings erupted in the Syrian coastal areas. Desperate to flee, refugees braved the river's currents while Lebanese residents rushed to help those too weak to cross on their own.



Once on the other side, they collapsed in exhaustion in village squares, catching their breath after a harrowing journey. Many had buried loved ones before making their way to what they hoped was safety. Their message was clear—they were not remnants of any regime but innocent civilians seeking international protection.



Buses lined up to transport the newly arrived refugees, but the host villages quickly became overwhelmed. Homes, warehouses, and mosque halls were filled with families with little more than blankets and mattresses.



With more than 6,000 displaced—among them some Lebanese nationals who had been living in Syria—local authorities scrambled to coordinate relief efforts.



The governor of Akkar convened an emergency meeting to assess the situation, releasing the last remaining emergency supplies from wartime stockpiles. In the coming hours, efforts will shift toward securing food and medical aid, with increasing calls for humanitarian organizations to step in and provide urgent assistance.