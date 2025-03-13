Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



A letter from former U.S. President Donald Trump to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei took nearly a week to reach its destination, departing the U.S. on Thursday and arriving in Tehran on Wednesday, February 12.



What could the letter contain?



According to Iranian analysts, the letter's content remains ambiguous, with a veil of secrecy over its message.



Iranian journalist Fereshteh Sadeghi commented, "No one knows its contents yet. There is complete secrecy for now, but it might address Iran's nuclear program, missile capabilities, and regional presence. Iran could respond in the coming days, possibly with a statement from President Masoud Pezeshkian or Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday, after the weekend."



Iran has consistently maintained its position against direct negotiations with the U.S. unless they are conducted on equal footing and without coercion.



Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently reaffirmed that Tehran would not engage in talks under pressure, echoing Supreme Leader Khamenei's firm stance against negotiations conducted under threats.



The letter was reportedly delivered through the United Arab Emirates.



U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff handed it to UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash, who then transferred it to Khamenei. The choice of the UAE as an intermediary is notable, as Qatar and Oman have traditionally played this role alongside Western countries like Switzerland.



Analysts suggest the Trump administration's strong ties with the UAE and Saudi Arabia played a role in this decision.



Additionally, UAE-Iran relations have significantly improved in recent months, positioning Abu Dhabi as a viable mediator.



Meanwhile, China and Russia have also stepped into the diplomatic efforts concerning Iran's nuclear program. Beijing is set to host Iranian and Russian representatives on Friday to discuss the issue.



Ahead of these talks, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called for a diplomatic resolution to the Iranian nuclear standoff, signaling a growing international push for dialogue.