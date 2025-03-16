Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Following recent security and military appointments, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s government is now confronted with a critical new challenge: selecting a new Banque du Liban (BDL) governor.



However, sources indicate that the vetting process is unfolding not in Beirut but in Washington.



The selection of the next BDL governor has become an international matter, given the financial reforms demanded by the global community.



Moreover, a key outcome of the recent war has been efforts to curb Hezbollah’s financial channels—a development reflected in Lebanon’s ceasefire agreement and its political implications.



The process of choosing a new governor mirrors that of a private company filling a high-level vacancy.



Lebanon’s evolving political landscape, particularly following the Israeli assault, has seen key decisions—ranging from the election of Army Commander Joseph Aoun as president to the appointment of Nawaf Salam as prime minister and the formation of his government—shaped under the influence of the Quintet Committee, particularly Saudi Arabia, the United States, and France.



In this context, Washington has set clear criteria for the role, primarily focusing on combating corruption and preventing Hezbollah from utilizing Lebanon’s banking system for illicit financial activities.



According to Reuters, citing three Lebanese sources, a Western diplomat, and a U.S. official, Washington is currently reviewing the profiles of multiple candidates. The vetting process has extended beyond reviewing resumes to conducting interviews in Washington and at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut.



Candidates have reportedly been asked direct questions, including: “How do you plan to combat terrorist financing within Lebanon’s banking system?” and “Are you prepared to stand up to Hezbollah?”



Among the leading contenders for the position are former Labor Minister Camille Abou Sleiman, investment firm executive Firas Abi Nassif, IMF official Jihad Azour, and asset management executives Philippe Jabr and Karim Said.



While U.S. officials frame their involvement as standard diplomatic engagement, emphasizing the importance of appointing a reform-driven candidate committed to financial integrity, the Lebanese presidency has maintained a reserved stance, stating only that the priority is selecting a qualified individual for the role.