News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
5
o
North
12
o
South
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
5
o
North
12
o
South
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Judicial probe widens: Legal storm over former Economy Minister Amin Salam amid financial scandal
News Bulletin Reports
21-03-2025 | 13:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Judicial probe widens: Legal storm over former Economy Minister Amin Salam amid financial scandal
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon's former Economy Minister Amin Salam has left office, but his tenure continues to face scrutiny as legal proceedings unfold.
The country's top prosecutor, Judge Jamal Al-Hajjar, has issued a precautionary travel ban against Salam following a report from the parliamentary Economy Committee, which raised serious financial misconduct allegations, according to judicial sources.
After months of investigation, the committee formally filed a complaint against four individuals, including Salam, his brother Karim, and his advisor through its chairman, MP Farid Boustany.
The charges include embezzlement, extortion, misappropriation of public funds, and money laundering. Despite multiple summonses from the committee, Salam failed to appear for questioning, citing various reasons each time.
The investigation suggests that Salam abused his authority over Lebanon's insurance regulatory body by withdrawing $50,000 and LBP 2 billion monthly from its funds. Only $17,500 was reportedly allocated for salaries, while the remainder was spent on the minister's office expenses.
Additionally, several contracts signed during his tenure were found to be inflated, including a $640,000 deal with a Malaysian company for a two-week training program and a $75,000 annual contract with a lawyer.
Sources indicate that the lawyer admitted to receiving only $20,000, with the remainder allegedly funneled to Karim Salam. Another questionable contract involved a $150,000 agreement with an auditor for the insurance oversight body, most of which, according to the committee, were awarded without competitive bidding.
Meanwhile, the Financial Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating allegations of extortion involving insurance companies. The judiciary has already convicted one of Salam's unofficial advisors and recommended legal action against several individuals, including his brother Karim, whose bank accounts have been frozen by Lebanon's Special Investigation Commission.
According to LBCI sources, the prosecutor's office is set to summon Salam as a witness in the initial phase of the probe, given his status as a lawyer, which requires special authorization from the Bar Association before any formal charges can be filed against him.
His legal representative is expected to request the lifting of the travel ban, arguing that it also requires approval from the association. Salam has reportedly expressed willingness to appear before the judiciary.
As the investigation unfolds, questions arise over whether this case will follow Lebanon's long-standing pattern of political impunity or mark a turning point in accountability.
In an effort to curb future abuses, MP Razi El Hage is set to propose a law granting financial and administrative independence to Lebanon's insurance regulatory body, limiting the economy minister's influence over its operations.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Judicial
Probe
Legal
Economy
Minister
Amin Salam
Financial
Scandal
Next
Protests surge in Israel: Netanyahu's priorities shift to government plans and Gaza war
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-20
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
Lebanon News
2025-03-20
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm
0
World News
2025-03-04
EU must reach 'balanced deal' with US over tariffs: French Economy Minister
World News
2025-03-04
EU must reach 'balanced deal' with US over tariffs: French Economy Minister
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-22
Lebanon's labor minister to represent PM Nawaf Salam at funeral of former Hezbollah leaders
Lebanon News
2025-02-22
Lebanon's labor minister to represent PM Nawaf Salam at funeral of former Hezbollah leaders
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Protests surge in Israel: Netanyahu's priorities shift to government plans and Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Protests surge in Israel: Netanyahu's priorities shift to government plans and Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-20
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-20
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-20
Will Lebanon secure its Syria border? Renewed talks on international forces and disarmament
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-20
Will Lebanon secure its Syria border? Renewed talks on international forces and disarmament
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-20
Israel’s new Gaza strategy: Northern blockade and mass displacement as pressure on Hamas mounts
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-20
Israel’s new Gaza strategy: Northern blockade and mass displacement as pressure on Hamas mounts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-20
Lebanese Defense Minister suspends gun carry permits from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25
Lebanon News
2025-02-20
Lebanese Defense Minister suspends gun carry permits from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25
0
Middle East News
2025-02-21
Syria's new president meets Chinese envoy for first time since Assad's fall
Middle East News
2025-02-21
Syria's new president meets Chinese envoy for first time since Assad's fall
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
France opposes 'any form of annexation' of Gaza: Minister
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41
France opposes 'any form of annexation' of Gaza: Minister
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-19
Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area
Lebanon News
2025-03-19
Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:00
LBCI mourns journalist Hoda Chedid
Lebanon News
17:00
LBCI mourns journalist Hoda Chedid
2
Lebanon News
05:15
MP Sajih Attieh tells LBCI: Qlayaat Airport to be operational, with foreign and Arab companies interested in investing
Lebanon News
05:15
MP Sajih Attieh tells LBCI: Qlayaat Airport to be operational, with foreign and Arab companies interested in investing
3
Lebanon Economy
08:41
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam engages with World Bank on reconstruction and financial reforms
Lebanon Economy
08:41
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam engages with World Bank on reconstruction and financial reforms
4
Lebanon News
03:21
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun chairs security meeting on stability measures
Lebanon News
03:21
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun chairs security meeting on stability measures
5
Lebanon Economy
03:26
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:26
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
13:08
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber stresses national criteria for BDL governor appointment
Lebanon News
13:08
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber stresses national criteria for BDL governor appointment
7
Lebanon Economy
12:53
Lebanon's Finance Minister concludes final talks with World Bank on Public Financial Management project
Lebanon Economy
12:53
Lebanon's Finance Minister concludes final talks with World Bank on Public Financial Management project
8
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Protests surge in Israel: Netanyahu's priorities shift to government plans and Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Protests surge in Israel: Netanyahu's priorities shift to government plans and Gaza war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More