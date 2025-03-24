Israel prepares for large-scale Gaza offensive, ramps up pressure on Hamas — the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



In its long-term plan, Israel is preparing to reoccupy Gaza and impose military rule. As a preemptive step, it has established a special directorate to encourage Palestinian departure and reduce Gaza’s population as much as possible.



Its current strategy focuses on intensifying combat by land, air, and sea to subdue Hamas and push it to accept a deal under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s terms—returning all hostages without Israel committing to a ceasefire.



Meanwhile, Hamas has agreed to Egypt’s latest proposal, which calls for the release of five hostages each week in exchange for a U.S.-guaranteed timetable for Israel’s full withdrawal. However, Israel has rejected the plan.



Netanyahu discussed the hostage negotiations and the continuation of the war in Gaza with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio amid warnings about the consequences of Israel’s firm stance and insistence on escalating the conflict.



At the same time, the Israeli military announced it was finalizing preparations for a large-scale ground operation. Within 48 hours, the Gaza border region had transformed into a vast military zone reinforced with troops and units.



The deployment includes the Golani Brigade, the 36th Division—the army’s largest armored Division—the 7th and 188th armored brigades, an engineering battalion, an artillery brigade, and front-line units stationed inside Gaza and its surrounding areas.



With this, Israel is completing its readiness for a large and unprecedented ground maneuver.



Simultaneously, the Israeli army and Shin Bet have intensified their operations, carrying out dozens of targeted strikes against Hamas’ political and military leaders, as well as field operatives, to pressure the group.