Israel prepares for large-scale Gaza offensive, ramps up pressure on Hamas — the details

News Bulletin Reports
24-03-2025 | 14:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel prepares for large-scale Gaza offensive, ramps up pressure on Hamas — the details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel prepares for large-scale Gaza offensive, ramps up pressure on Hamas — the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

In its long-term plan, Israel is preparing to reoccupy Gaza and impose military rule. As a preemptive step, it has established a special directorate to encourage Palestinian departure and reduce Gaza’s population as much as possible.

Its current strategy focuses on intensifying combat by land, air, and sea to subdue Hamas and push it to accept a deal under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s terms—returning all hostages without Israel committing to a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Hamas has agreed to Egypt’s latest proposal, which calls for the release of five hostages each week in exchange for a U.S.-guaranteed timetable for Israel’s full withdrawal. However, Israel has rejected the plan. 

Netanyahu discussed the hostage negotiations and the continuation of the war in Gaza with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio amid warnings about the consequences of Israel’s firm stance and insistence on escalating the conflict.

At the same time, the Israeli military announced it was finalizing preparations for a large-scale ground operation. Within 48 hours, the Gaza border region had transformed into a vast military zone reinforced with troops and units.

The deployment includes the Golani Brigade, the 36th Division—the army’s largest armored Division—the 7th and 188th armored brigades, an engineering battalion, an artillery brigade, and front-line units stationed inside Gaza and its surrounding areas.

With this, Israel is completing its readiness for a large and unprecedented ground maneuver.

Simultaneously, the Israeli army and Shin Bet have intensified their operations, carrying out dozens of targeted strikes against Hamas’ political and military leaders, as well as field operatives, to pressure the group.
 
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Hamas

Benjamin Netanyahu

Egypt

LBCI Next
Lebanon's parliamentary elections: Three main issues spark debate on reforming the electoral law
Military buildup follows rocket attack: Will Israel widen its operations in Lebanon?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-28

Hamas urges pressure on Israel to start next phase of Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

Israel's army conducts large-scale demolitions near southern Lebanese town

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-18

Fragile negotiations: Details emerge on Gaza ceasefire deal and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-01

Israel warns it will step up Gaza strikes if Hamas keeps up rocket fire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:12

Amid recent escalation, can US pressure influence Israel’s strategy toward Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:11

Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:06

Lebanon's parliamentary elections: Three main issues spark debate on reforming the electoral law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-23

Military buildup follows rocket attack: Will Israel widen its operations in Lebanon?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-21

After protests, Erdogan says Turkey 'will not surrender to street terror'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-20

Five UNRWA staff killed in Gaza, fears worst is yet to come

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-18

Lebanon prioritizes reform as Finance Minister Yassine Jaber emphasizes IMF partnership

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Israeli drones spotted flying low over Beirut and its southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

PM Nawaf Salam calls for lifting banking secrecy and reform to return depositors' funds

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Lebanese Army removes Israeli-installed barriers in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

MP Samy Gemayel opposes making Lebanon a single electoral district, citing Taif Agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Lebanon's PM names Ramez Dimashkieh head of task force on Palestinian refugees

LBCI
Middle East News
06:00

EU top diplomat: Israel strikes on Syria, Lebanon 'risk further escalation'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:28

Journalist working with Al Jazeera killed in Israeli Gaza strike, network says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More