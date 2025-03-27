Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead

News Bulletin Reports
27-03-2025 | 14:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead

Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Lebanon has appointed a new governor for Banque du Liban, the country's central bank, after more than a year and a half following Riad Salameh's departure. In the interim, his deputy, Wassim Mansouri, had assumed the role. So, who is the new governor, Karim Souaid?

Born in Qartaba, Mount Lebanon, in 1964, Souaid is the brother of former MP Fares Souaid. He is married and has three children. 

He holds a bachelor's degree in law from the Saint Joseph University of Beirut and a master's degree in law from Harvard Law School, where he focused on banking law. Souaid is also a member of the New York State Bar Association.

Souaid is associated with "Harvard's Growth Lab" to resolve Lebanon's economic crisis in 2023, which was prepared by a company he owns. 

In short, the plan suggests protecting deposits stuck in banks up to between $100,000 and $150,000, while converting the remainder into debt for the state. 

This debt would be added to Lebanon's existing liabilities, with the state assuming full responsibility for repayment over time through reforms, without placing significant responsibility on banks.

Before 2006, Souaid held several positions in the financial sector, including general manager of investment banking services at HSBC. He was also a board member at the Emirates Lebanon Bank.

Additionally, he worked for various finance ministries and central banks in Arab and Gulf countries. In Lebanon, he worked in stock and securities issuances between 1996 and 2000.

Today, Souaid faces significant challenges in his role as governor of Lebanon's central bank, including restructuring the banking sector, finding solutions for deposits, imposing effective financial oversight on central bank operations, addressing the exchange rate issue, achieving monetary stability, and negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), among others.

In short, Karim Souaid will be a pivotal figure in the upcoming phase. So, remember this name.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Karim Souaid

Central Bank

Governor

Banque du Liban

LBCI Next
Political standoff shapes Lebanon's central bank: how Karim Souaid 'won' the post
Israel's response to Gaza protests: Plans for full Gaza control
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Karim Souaid receives congratulations after being appointed Lebanon's new Central Bank Governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Political standoff shapes Lebanon's central bank: how Karim Souaid 'won' the post

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

President Aoun insists on central bank appointment as PM Salam rejects Karim Souaid's nomination

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:08

Saudi Arabia mediates Lebanon-Syria talks, moving meeting to Jeddah after Syrian delay

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:02

Man caught on camera assaulting 7-year-old girl, disturbing details emerge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Political standoff shapes Lebanon's central bank: how Karim Souaid 'won' the post

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-22

Israel escalates military response, accuses Lebanon of violating the ceasefire: Will retaliation follow?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-13

Walid Jumblatt criticizes supporters over Aley protests, calls for meaningful commemoration of Kamal Jumblatt

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-22

A pen, a voice, a legacy: The life and legacy of Hoda Chedid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-19

International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:12

Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Sources close to PM Salam deny resignation threat, say he outlined options on central bank appointment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

PM Salam prepared to take strong measures if central bank appointment becomes a challenge: LBCI's correspondent

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

President Aoun insists on central bank appointment as PM Salam rejects Karim Souaid's nomination

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Christian parties seek to delay central bank governor vote to secure consensus, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Karim Souaid receives congratulations after being appointed Lebanon's new Central Bank Governor

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More