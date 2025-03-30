Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Saudi Arabia: Paving the way for Lebanon's reform success and stronger ties

News Bulletin Reports
30-03-2025 | 12:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Saudi Arabia: Paving the way for Lebanon&#39;s reform success and stronger ties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Saudi Arabia: Paving the way for Lebanon's reform success and stronger ties

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

A private Saudi plane was sent to transport Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to Mecca, where he became the only non-Saudi official to join Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Eid al-Fitr prayers. 

After the prayer, the Crown Prince hosted Salam for breakfast before they held a 40-minute meeting.

The visit marked a significant moment for Prime Minister Salam's trip to Saudi Arabia.

The discussions strongly supported Lebanon, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasizing that the kingdom consistently stands by Lebanon and is committed to its prosperity and necessary reforms. 

He underscored the importance of seizing every available opportunity to achieve these goals and address the ongoing crises.

Salam, in turn, stressed the importance of strengthening the partnership between the two countries. He pointed to Lebanon's progress in implementing reforms, particularly in the financial and institutional sectors, to encourage investment and revitalize the economy.

He also reiterated the Lebanese government's commitment to asserting its authority nationwide, ensuring a secure environment for investors and tourists. He called on Saudi Arabia to support Lebanon and restore confidence.

In the afternoon, Salam returned to Beirut, supporting Lebanon's reform and stability agenda significantly, which can only be achieved through coordinated efforts.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

Saudi Arabia

Mohammed bin Salman

Eid al-Fitr

Reforms

LBCI Next
Border wall, buffer zone, open-fire orders—will Israel’s 'security' measures against Lebanon backfire?
Lebanon's 2026 elections: Debate over electoral law sparks political tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

Mikati wishes success to Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, thanks MPs for their trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam joins Saudi crown prince for Eid prayers

LBCI
Middle East News
04:39

Saudi Arabia welcomes Syria’s new government, hopes for stronger ties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-13

The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

US remarks on Lebanon's ceasefire violation and Israeli tensions raise questions: aimed at Lebanon or France?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Amid destruction, a fragile Eid spirit lingers in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Border wall, buffer zone, open-fire orders—will Israel’s 'security' measures against Lebanon backfire?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-29

Lebanon's 2026 elections: Debate over electoral law sparks political tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-27

Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-22

Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

US remarks on Lebanon's ceasefire violation and Israeli tensions raise questions: aimed at Lebanon or France?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam joins Saudi crown prince for Eid prayers

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:44

Lebanon's General Security arrests suspects over recent rocket launches in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Lebanon’s Grand Jaafari Mufti declares March 31, 2025, as Eid al-Fitr Day

LBCI
Middle East News
09:59

Israel's military completes joint exercise to 'enhance readiness' on Lebanese border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Border wall, buffer zone, open-fire orders—will Israel’s 'security' measures against Lebanon backfire?

LBCI
World News
10:31

Trump says 'there will be bombing' if Iran does not make nuclear deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Saudi Arabia: Paving the way for Lebanon's reform success and stronger ties

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More