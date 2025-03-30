Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



A private Saudi plane was sent to transport Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to Mecca, where he became the only non-Saudi official to join Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Eid al-Fitr prayers.



After the prayer, the Crown Prince hosted Salam for breakfast before they held a 40-minute meeting.



The visit marked a significant moment for Prime Minister Salam's trip to Saudi Arabia.



The discussions strongly supported Lebanon, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasizing that the kingdom consistently stands by Lebanon and is committed to its prosperity and necessary reforms.



He underscored the importance of seizing every available opportunity to achieve these goals and address the ongoing crises.



Salam, in turn, stressed the importance of strengthening the partnership between the two countries. He pointed to Lebanon's progress in implementing reforms, particularly in the financial and institutional sectors, to encourage investment and revitalize the economy.



He also reiterated the Lebanese government's commitment to asserting its authority nationwide, ensuring a secure environment for investors and tourists. He called on Saudi Arabia to support Lebanon and restore confidence.



In the afternoon, Salam returned to Beirut, supporting Lebanon's reform and stability agenda significantly, which can only be achieved through coordinated efforts.