The State Department began firing more than 1,350 U.S.-based employees on Friday as the administration of President Donald Trump presses ahead with an unprecedented overhaul of its diplomatic corps, a move critics say will undermine U.S. ability to defend and promote U.S. interests abroad.



The layoffs will cover 1,107 civil service and 246 foreign service officers based in the United States, according to an internal State Department notice sent to the workforce and seen by Reuters.



"The Department is streamlining domestic operations to focus on diplomatic priorities," the notice said. "Headcount reductions have been carefully tailored to affect non-core functions, duplicative or redundant offices, and offices where considerable efficiencies may be found," it added.



The total reduction in the workforce will be around 3,000 including the voluntary departures, out of the 18,000 employees based in the United States, according to the notice and a senior State Department official.







Reuters