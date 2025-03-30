Amid destruction, a fragile Eid spirit lingers in southern Lebanon

30-03-2025 | 13:14
Amid destruction, a fragile Eid spirit lingers in southern Lebanon
2min
Amid destruction, a fragile Eid spirit lingers in southern Lebanon

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

In the damaged hall of a mosque in Wazzani, scattered supplies and belongings remain. Here, a family from the town spends Eid al-Fitr after losing their home and possessions.

Walking through the rubble of the town facing the village of Ghajar, families mark Eid in the local school instead of their destroyed homes. This is where home, gatherings, and what remains of the holiday spirit endure.

If not for a few children in Wazzani’s devastated neighborhoods, it would be hard to tell it is the first day of Eid al-Fitr. There is no joy, no festive atmosphere. Much of the town lies in ruins, with only 40 families having returned. 

Many have lost their livelihoods, jobs, and agricultural harvests.

Eid prayers were held in Kfarchouba, in the heart of the destroyed town square. Despite airstrikes and shelling just days ago, there were still sounds of joy, laughter, and children’s games set up among the wrecked homes.

A local initiative also reached Halta, bringing a moment of happiness to children after months of displacement, fear, and uncertainty. 

The effort will continue across the Arkoub villages, reaching Wazzani and Marjayoun, in hopes of better years and future holidays filled with peace, prosperity, and stability.
 

