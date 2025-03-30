News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Amid destruction, a fragile Eid spirit lingers in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
30-03-2025 | 13:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Amid destruction, a fragile Eid spirit lingers in southern Lebanon
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
In the damaged hall of a mosque in Wazzani, scattered supplies and belongings remain. Here, a family from the town spends Eid al-Fitr after losing their home and possessions.
Walking through the rubble of the town facing the village of Ghajar, families mark Eid in the local school instead of their destroyed homes. This is where home, gatherings, and what remains of the holiday spirit endure.
If not for a few children in Wazzani’s devastated neighborhoods, it would be hard to tell it is the first day of Eid al-Fitr. There is no joy, no festive atmosphere. Much of the town lies in ruins, with only 40 families having returned.
Many have lost their livelihoods, jobs, and agricultural harvests.
Eid prayers were held in Kfarchouba, in the heart of the destroyed town square. Despite airstrikes and shelling just days ago, there were still sounds of joy, laughter, and children’s games set up among the wrecked homes.
A local initiative also reached Halta, bringing a moment of happiness to children after months of displacement, fear, and uncertainty.
The effort will continue across the Arkoub villages, reaching Wazzani and Marjayoun, in hopes of better years and future holidays filled with peace, prosperity, and stability.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
South
Border
Destruction
Eid al-Fitr
War
Next
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Saudi Arabia: Paving the way for Lebanon's reform success and stronger ties
Lebanon's 2026 elections: Debate over electoral law sparks political tensions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning amid accusations against Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning amid accusations against Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-05
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-05
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
US remarks on Lebanon's ceasefire violation and Israeli tensions raise questions: aimed at Lebanon or France?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
US remarks on Lebanon's ceasefire violation and Israeli tensions raise questions: aimed at Lebanon or France?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Border wall, buffer zone, open-fire orders—will Israel’s 'security' measures against Lebanon backfire?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Border wall, buffer zone, open-fire orders—will Israel’s 'security' measures against Lebanon backfire?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Saudi Arabia: Paving the way for Lebanon's reform success and stronger ties
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Saudi Arabia: Paving the way for Lebanon's reform success and stronger ties
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-29
Lebanon's 2026 elections: Debate over electoral law sparks political tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-29
Lebanon's 2026 elections: Debate over electoral law sparks political tensions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-27
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-27
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-22
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-22
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
US remarks on Lebanon's ceasefire violation and Israeli tensions raise questions: aimed at Lebanon or France?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
US remarks on Lebanon's ceasefire violation and Israeli tensions raise questions: aimed at Lebanon or France?
2
Lebanon News
03:02
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam joins Saudi crown prince for Eid prayers
Lebanon News
03:02
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam joins Saudi crown prince for Eid prayers
3
Lebanon News
14:44
Lebanon's General Security arrests suspects over recent rocket launches in the south
Lebanon News
14:44
Lebanon's General Security arrests suspects over recent rocket launches in the south
4
Lebanon News
13:35
Lebanon’s Grand Jaafari Mufti declares March 31, 2025, as Eid al-Fitr Day
Lebanon News
13:35
Lebanon’s Grand Jaafari Mufti declares March 31, 2025, as Eid al-Fitr Day
5
Middle East News
09:59
Israel's military completes joint exercise to 'enhance readiness' on Lebanese border
Middle East News
09:59
Israel's military completes joint exercise to 'enhance readiness' on Lebanese border
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Border wall, buffer zone, open-fire orders—will Israel’s 'security' measures against Lebanon backfire?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Border wall, buffer zone, open-fire orders—will Israel’s 'security' measures against Lebanon backfire?
7
World News
10:31
Trump says 'there will be bombing' if Iran does not make nuclear deal
World News
10:31
Trump says 'there will be bombing' if Iran does not make nuclear deal
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Saudi Arabia: Paving the way for Lebanon's reform success and stronger ties
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Saudi Arabia: Paving the way for Lebanon's reform success and stronger ties
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More