Israeli security agencies propose three options for response if Lebanon is used to launch new missile attacks

News Bulletin Reports
31-03-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli security agencies propose three options for response if Lebanon is used to launch new missile attacks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli security agencies propose three options for response if Lebanon is used to launch new missile attacks

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israeli security agencies have presented three options to decision-makers for responding if Lebanon is again used to launch missile attacks on Israel. 

Tel Aviv has already ruled out allowing the region to become a battlefield for prolonged rocket warfare.

The first option is to maintain the existing equation of striking Beirut in response to every rocket fired at Israel. However, this approach lacks majority support as it risks dragging the region into a war of attrition.

The second option is a return to combat, starting with an expansion of the Israeli army's deployment and strengthening its five positions in Lebanon.

The third option, which has majority backing and aligns with the demands of local leaders from frontline towns, is to reestablish control over a buffer zone in Lebanon.

In a recommendation prepared by former security and military officials at the Alma Center, which specializes in assessing security conditions in northern Israel, two immediate steps were proposed regarding Lebanon:

A large-scale attack on Hezbollah targets in Beirut, similar to the strikes carried out in the southern suburbs in November last year.
A renewed assassination campaign, with a list of recommended targets that includes key political figures such as:
Naim Qassem, Hezbollah’s secretary-general
Ali Daamouch, head of the Executive Council
Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc
Ibrahim Amin al-Sayyed, head of the Political Council
Mohammad Yazbek, head of the Judicial Council
Wafiq Safa, head of the Coordination and Liaison Unit

For military leadership, the center recommended targeting:
Muhammad Haydar, chief of staff
Haitham Ali Tabatabai, commander of the southern front
Talal Hamia, head of Unit 910

These recommendations risk reigniting conflict on the northern front at a time when Lebanese, French, and U.S. efforts are underway to achieve lasting calm and advance negotiations on the demarcation of the land border.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Plan

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Army

Attacks

LBCI Next
Lebanon's reconstruction delays: Key appointments and IMF talks loom
US remarks on Lebanon's ceasefire violation and Israeli tensions raise questions: aimed at Lebanon or France?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-11

Yemen's Houthis ready to launch attacks on Israel if war on Gaza resumes: Leader

LBCI
World News
2025-02-15

EU says 'urgently' considering options in response to DRC fighting

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-15

First Israeli strike on new Syria security forces kills three: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-09

Israeli Security Cabinet: No unconditional commitment to ceasefire with Lebanon, outlines conditions for compliance

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Lebanon probes rocket fire as Israeli airstrikes intensify: what LBCI sources have confirmed so far

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

US envoy Morgan Ortagus' upcoming visit prompts high-level talks in Lebanon on key issues — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

US suspends USAID: What does this mean for Lebanon and global aid programs?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Lebanon's reconstruction delays: Key appointments and IMF talks loom

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-29

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam heads to Saudi Arabia for Eid prayers with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Offices burgled in Kfarjoz, suspects leave ISIS markings: NNA

LBCI
World News
14:56

US State Dept calls exclusion of politicians 'concerning' after Le Pen decision

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-27

IMF says Lebanon needs comprehensive economic strategy, confirms loan request

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Three suspects detained in Lebanon over rocket launches, forensic tests underway: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Israeli forces fortify site, cutting key road in southern Lebanon: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Offices burgled in Kfarjoz, suspects leave ISIS markings: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Jaafari mufti warns against foreign interference, calls elections a battle for Lebanon’s future

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Family dispute turns deadly in Hermel, investigation launched

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Lebanon probes rocket fire as Israeli airstrikes intensify: what LBCI sources have confirmed so far

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

US envoy Morgan Ortagus' upcoming visit prompts high-level talks in Lebanon on key issues — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Stun grenade explodes near Yarine-Dhayra wall, gunfire targets farmers in Saasaa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More