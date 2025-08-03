Three-way negotiations: Internal rift deepens in Israel over Gaza war and hostage deal

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



From the heights of Jerusalem, near Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israel's political leadership has ramped up its threats of reoccupying Gaza and inflicting further destruction.



National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take immediate action and begin the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza. His provocative visit to the mosque compound came under the pretext of asserting Jewish prayer rights on Tisha B'Av, a Jewish day of mourning.



Ben Gvir was joined at the site by Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz and other political figures, as internal divisions within Israel intensified.



The government faces mounting criticism over delays in reaching a deal for the release of hostages, especially after Hamas released a harrowing video of an Israeli hostage digging his own grave, appearing weak and frail.



Despite the pressure, Israel's military establishment continues to oppose the reoccupation of Gaza, citing the grave consequences such a move would entail. Negotiations involving Israeli teams are ongoing and span three parallel tracks.



The first track, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, is attempting to develop a revised framework with Hamas.



The second is led by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, as Washington tries to strengthen Israel's position and propose new ideas, despite the lack of progress in Tel Aviv.



The third track—seen by Israel as provocative—is spearheaded by Saudi Arabia, France, and several European nations. This group is working toward a political solution that includes recognition of a Palestinian state and the establishment of a governing body for Gaza that excludes Hamas, aimed at accelerating the broader negotiations.



Meanwhile, Israel's political leadership continues to push for a limited deal that would exclude any clause to end the war, a stance that clashes with growing domestic calls for a comprehensive agreement and a cessation of hostilities.



These internal demands stand in stark contrast to the intentions of several cabinet ministers who are actively promoting the idea of reoccupying Gaza and tightening military control over the territory.