News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Marhaba Dawle
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Three-way negotiations: Internal rift deepens in Israel over Gaza war and hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
03-08-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Three-way negotiations: Internal rift deepens in Israel over Gaza war and hostage deal
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
From the heights of Jerusalem, near Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israel's political leadership has ramped up its threats of reoccupying Gaza and inflicting further destruction.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take immediate action and begin the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza. His provocative visit to the mosque compound came under the pretext of asserting Jewish prayer rights on Tisha B'Av, a Jewish day of mourning.
Ben Gvir was joined at the site by Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz and other political figures, as internal divisions within Israel intensified.
The government faces mounting criticism over delays in reaching a deal for the release of hostages, especially after Hamas released a harrowing video of an Israeli hostage digging his own grave, appearing weak and frail.
Despite the pressure, Israel's military establishment continues to oppose the reoccupation of Gaza, citing the grave consequences such a move would entail. Negotiations involving Israeli teams are ongoing and span three parallel tracks.
The first track, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, is attempting to develop a revised framework with Hamas.
The second is led by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, as Washington tries to strengthen Israel's position and propose new ideas, despite the lack of progress in Tel Aviv.
The third track—seen by Israel as provocative—is spearheaded by Saudi Arabia, France, and several European nations. This group is working toward a political solution that includes recognition of a Palestinian state and the establishment of a governing body for Gaza that excludes Hamas, aimed at accelerating the broader negotiations.
Meanwhile, Israel's political leadership continues to push for a limited deal that would exclude any clause to end the war, a stance that clashes with growing domestic calls for a comprehensive agreement and a cessation of hostilities.
These internal demands stand in stark contrast to the intentions of several cabinet ministers who are actively promoting the idea of reoccupying Gaza and tightening military control over the territory.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Negotiations
Internal
Rift
Israel
Gaza
War
Hostage
Deal
Next
Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures
Beauty on a budget: Why salons in Lebanon are a top stop for returning expats
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-17
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-17
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-27
Soaring war costs: Israel's mass reserve call-up deepens hostage crisis, sparks economic concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-27
Soaring war costs: Israel's mass reserve call-up deepens hostage crisis, sparks economic concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-07
High stakes in Doha: Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal talks begin amid Israeli divisions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-07
High stakes in Doha: Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal talks begin amid Israeli divisions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-16
Disarmament stalls: Palestinian arms deal in Beirut derailed by war, internal divisions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-16
Disarmament stalls: Palestinian arms deal in Beirut derailed by war, internal divisions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-02
Beauty on a budget: Why salons in Lebanon are a top stop for returning expats
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-02
Beauty on a budget: Why salons in Lebanon are a top stop for returning expats
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-02
What’s on the table in Tuesday’s Cabinet session? Lebanon weighs disarmament timeline — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-02
What’s on the table in Tuesday’s Cabinet session? Lebanon weighs disarmament timeline — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-02
Lebanon’s president urges $1 billion a year: Can this funding finally secure the army and stabilize the south?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-02
Lebanon’s president urges $1 billion a year: Can this funding finally secure the army and stabilize the south?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
Lebanese artist Ziad Rahbani dies at 69
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
Lebanese artist Ziad Rahbani dies at 69
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures
0
Lebanon News
07:46
Culture Minister signs decision to list Beirut Port silos as historic site
Lebanon News
07:46
Culture Minister signs decision to list Beirut Port silos as historic site
0
Middle East News
2025-08-02
Jordan says two armed people killed after 'infiltration attempt' through its border with Syria
Middle East News
2025-08-02
Jordan says two armed people killed after 'infiltration attempt' through its border with Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
04:31
Israeli army claims conducting simultaneous raids in southern Syria, seizes weapons
Middle East News
04:31
Israeli army claims conducting simultaneous raids in southern Syria, seizes weapons
2
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon’s Education Ministry: Official high school exam results are final and published on ministry's website
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon’s Education Ministry: Official high school exam results are final and published on ministry's website
3
Lebanon News
07:45
PM Salam: No justice for the Beirut Port explosion without truth and accountability
Lebanon News
07:45
PM Salam: No justice for the Beirut Port explosion without truth and accountability
4
Lebanon News
07:46
Culture Minister signs decision to list Beirut Port silos as historic site
Lebanon News
07:46
Culture Minister signs decision to list Beirut Port silos as historic site
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Three-way negotiations: Internal rift deepens in Israel over Gaza war and hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Three-way negotiations: Internal rift deepens in Israel over Gaza war and hostage deal
6
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanese Army opens recruitment for male combat soldiers
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanese Army opens recruitment for male combat soldiers
7
Lebanon News
10:43
Naïka is set to take over the stage at the Byblos International Festival! A night full of good music awaits ✨ Book your tickets now
Lebanon News
10:43
Naïka is set to take over the stage at the Byblos International Festival! A night full of good music awaits ✨ Book your tickets now
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More