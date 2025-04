Apple released a new security update for iOS 18.4, addressing several recently discovered vulnerabilities.



For the first time in its history, Apple’s update carried a clear Lebanese contribution, as the company acknowledged Lebanese Hasan Sheet for uncovering a critical flaw that prompted an urgent fix.

The Semicolon team identified a severe vulnerability that compromised the privacy of iPhone and iPad users worldwide.



The flaw allowed unauthorized access to users' photos and control over them, even bypassing advanced security measures like Face ID—without the user's knowledge.



While Apple has patched the flaw in its latest update, the company has not permitted Semicolon to disclose further technical details on the exploit.



The team urged all Apple users to update their devices immediately to mitigate security risks.