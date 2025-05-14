Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined

14-05-2025 | 12:55
Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined
Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suffered a political setback after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the lifting of sanctions on Syria, defying Netanyahu’s request to keep the pressure on Damascus. 

The decision was widely interpreted as a direct message to the Israeli leader, signaling Washington's intent—along with that of regional allies—to advance toward a Middle East free of war.

Despite growing optimism about a potential thaw between Damascus and Tel Aviv, including speculation about a future peace agreement, political and security officials in Israel viewed Trump’s meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa as a diplomatic win for Damascus and a strategic loss for Israel, which many say has become increasingly isolated due to the policies of its current government.

While some questioned Syria’s intentions—claiming Turkish influence remains the driving force behind Damascus’ regional posture—others in the Israeli security establishment warned that the outcome of the Syrian file could determine the direction of other regional fronts.

Simultaneously, Israeli military officials urged against making concessions, particularly with regard to withdrawing troops from areas recently secured in southern Syria. 

They instead called for efforts to maintain the widest possible buffer zone near the border, under Israeli military control.

