Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21

News Bulletin Reports
19-05-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi    

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed readiness to address the issue of Palestinian arms inside refugee camps in Lebanon, following remarks by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun calling for the weapons to be handed over to the Lebanese state.

The sensitive file was one of the key topics discussed between President Aoun and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during Aoun's official visit to Cairo. Egypt maintains strong ties and coordination with the Palestinian Authority, giving it a central role in facilitating future discussions.

Sources say Abbas is preparing to open talks on the matter, under the condition that any resolution is achieved cooperatively and peacefully, with no confrontations inside the camps. 

While specific details have yet to be presented to the Palestinian side, upcoming discussions between Aoun and Abbas and between Abbas and Lebanese military officials are expected to focus on establishing a mechanism for the disarmament process.

However, the camps pose a complex challenge. 

Many of them are controlled not only by factions aligned with the Palestinian Authority but also by groups outside its control, including Hamas and extremist elements that have established armed strongholds. 

Lebanese authorities hope that factions loyal to Fatah will play a central role in managing these security concerns, not only by facilitating the surrender of weapons but also by assisting in the capture and handover of wanted individuals, particularly those accused of terrorism-related offenses.

Abbas is scheduled to visit Lebanon on May 21 for decisive talks on the matter. 

Lebanese officials remain firm on the principle that all arms must be under the exclusive authority of the Lebanese state—a policy they continue to push even in discussions involving Hezbollah. 

Lebanon believes that an agreement with the Palestinian side could be reached in the near term, while any resolution with Hezbollah is expected to require significantly more time.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Disarming

Palestinian

Factions

Lebanon

President

Mahmoud Abbas

Beirut

LBCI Next
Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-06

Palestinian president to visit Beirut on May 21 after disarmament call

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-19

With Mahmoud Abbas' potential Lebanon visit, will talks succeed in disarming Palestinian camps?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14

Macron, Palestinian President agreed on 'urgent' need for Gaza truce: Palestinian agency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-29

Palestinian weapons in Lebanon: A key issue in President Abbas' upcoming visit to Beirut amid US calls

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-17

War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-17

UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12

Donald Trump insists US to own Gaza, Jordan king pushes back

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-18

Blast at police station in eastern Syria leads to casualties, state news agency says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-26

Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-10

Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Israel strikes outskirts of Bodai in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Israeli drone drops bomb on car in Dhayra, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

Aoun: Lebanon's path to peace begins with full implementation of UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Hezbollah declares sweep in Baalbek municipal elections as alliance with Amal holds firm

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Lebanese President Aoun meets President Sisi at Egypt's Presidential Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Rachaya and West Bekaa districts 2025 municipal election results published

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More