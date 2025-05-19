News
Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21
News Bulletin Reports
19-05-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed readiness to address the issue of Palestinian arms inside refugee camps in Lebanon, following remarks by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun calling for the weapons to be handed over to the Lebanese state.
The sensitive file was one of the key topics discussed between President Aoun and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during Aoun's official visit to Cairo. Egypt maintains strong ties and coordination with the Palestinian Authority, giving it a central role in facilitating future discussions.
Sources say Abbas is preparing to open talks on the matter, under the condition that any resolution is achieved cooperatively and peacefully, with no confrontations inside the camps.
While specific details have yet to be presented to the Palestinian side, upcoming discussions between Aoun and Abbas and between Abbas and Lebanese military officials are expected to focus on establishing a mechanism for the disarmament process.
However, the camps pose a complex challenge.
Many of them are controlled not only by factions aligned with the Palestinian Authority but also by groups outside its control, including Hamas and extremist elements that have established armed strongholds.
Lebanese authorities hope that factions loyal to Fatah will play a central role in managing these security concerns, not only by facilitating the surrender of weapons but also by assisting in the capture and handover of wanted individuals, particularly those accused of terrorism-related offenses.
Abbas is scheduled to visit Lebanon on May 21 for decisive talks on the matter.
Lebanese officials remain firm on the principle that all arms must be under the exclusive authority of the Lebanese state—a policy they continue to push even in discussions involving Hezbollah.
Lebanon believes that an agreement with the Palestinian side could be reached in the near term, while any resolution with Hezbollah is expected to require significantly more time.
