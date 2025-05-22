Lebanese PM, Palestinian President agree on steps to address weapons in refugee camps

Lebanon News
22-05-2025 | 10:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese PM, Palestinian President agree on steps to address weapons in refugee camps
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese PM, Palestinian President agree on steps to address weapons in refugee camps

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that he hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Grand Serail in what he described as a brotherly meeting, during which both leaders agreed to take concrete steps toward enhancing Lebanese-Palestinian cooperation.

In a post on X, Salam said the joint Lebanese-Palestinian committee will hold its first meeting on Friday to develop a clear agenda aimed at implementing a mechanism to ensure that all weapons are under the authority of the Lebanese state—including those inside Palestinian refugee camps.

Salam stressed that the presence of arms in the camps no longer serves the Palestinian cause. Instead, he warned that such weapons risk fueling internal Palestinian discord or triggering Lebanese-Palestinian tensions.

He added that the strength of the Palestinian cause now lies not in weapons within the camps but in the growing number of countries recognizing the State of Palestine, the hundreds of thousands of protesters rallying globally in support of Gaza, and the increasing international legal rulings condemning Israel's practices.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

PM

Nawaf Salam

Palestinian

President

Mahmoud Abbas

Weapons

Refugee

Camps

LBCI Next
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri receives Palestinian president in Ain el-Tineh
Palestinian arms under review: Abbas backs Lebanon as talks begin on disarming Palestinian camps
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-20

Abbas to discuss weapons in Lebanon's Palestinian camps during Beirut visit: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-19

Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-21

Palestinian arms under review: Abbas backs Lebanon as talks begin on disarming Palestinian camps

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-23

Israel says army 'evacuated' three West Bank refugee camps, to prevent residents' return

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

Israeli strike targets Bodai highlands in western mountain range

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Israel strikes southern town of Toul following evacuation alert

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Child protection concerns: Investigation launched after reported sexual assault during school trip

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Israeli army warns residents in South Lebanon's Toul to evacuate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:25

Eurovision winner wants Israel excluded from 2026 contest over Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri receives Palestinian president in Ain el-Tineh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Child protection concerns: Investigation launched after reported sexual assault during school trip

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-18

Early results emerge from Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel municipal elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Israeli army warns residents in South Lebanon's Toul to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:20

BDL pursues legal action over embezzlement allegations, commits to transparency

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri receives Palestinian president in Ain el-Tineh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Child protection concerns: Investigation launched after reported sexual assault during school trip

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

Israeli strike targets Bodai highlands in western mountain range

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Israel strikes southern town of Toul following evacuation alert

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Netanyahu orders global embassy alert: Israeli government blamed after death of two nationals in US

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More