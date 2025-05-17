News
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
News Bulletin Reports
17-05-2025 | 13:02
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Following the breakdown of ceasefire talks in Doha due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to discuss ending the war in Gaza, Israel launched a major new military operation in the territory.
The operation, called "Gideon Chariots," began shortly after midnight on Saturday.
Reinforced Israeli forces, backed by air, land, and naval support, joined existing troops encircling the Gaza Strip in what the Netanyahu government reportedly intends to extend for up to two years.
In its initial phase, the offensive combines a broad military campaign with the forced displacement of Gaza residents. Once populations are moved, Israel plans to regulate humanitarian aid deliveries under its own terms, while its army levels targeted areas in preparation for long-term presence.
Israel claims the operation aims to eliminate Hamas leadership, dismantle the group's military infrastructure, and secure the release of hostages. These goals have remained unchanged since the launch of the Al-Aqsa Flood. The war has since deepened rifts between Israel's military and political leadership.
Critics warn the current operation could amount to a death sentence for the 20 Israeli hostages still believed to be held in Gaza tunnels, while dramatically increasing Palestinian civilian casualties. They also argue that the offensive serves the ambitions of far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, who advocate occupying and resettling Gaza.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military is continuing to mobilize reserve forces and reorganize troop deployments on both the Gaza and Lebanon fronts, seeking to maximize its standing presence in Gaza. This comes amid mounting fatigue among soldiers and growing refusal to serve in the war zone, now the longest conflict in Israel's history.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
War
Israel
Military
Operation
Gaza
Negotiations
Collapse
