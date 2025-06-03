Lebanese army says raid kills 'dangerous fugitive' in Brital shootout

The Lebanese army said a wanted suspect was killed Tuesday during a raid in the town of Brital, Baalbek.



In a statement, the army said intelligence officers were conducting a raid on the home of a man identified by his initials, W.T. when he opened fire on the patrol. The officers returned fire, wounding him. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.



The suspect was described as a dangerous fugitive wanted on multiple charges, including leading an armed gang responsible for kidnappings, thefts, and robberies, in addition to document and currency forgery, drug and weapons trafficking, and previous attacks on army personnel.



The army said it seized forgery equipment, counterfeit documents and cash, drugs, military gear, and live ammunition from the suspect’s home, according to the army. The items were confiscated and handed over to the judiciary as investigations proceeded under the supervision of the relevant authorities.