Lebanese army says raid kills 'dangerous fugitive' in Brital shootout

Lebanon News
03-06-2025 | 11:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese army says raid kills &#39;dangerous fugitive&#39; in Brital shootout
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese army says raid kills 'dangerous fugitive' in Brital shootout

The Lebanese army said a wanted suspect was killed Tuesday during a raid in the town of Brital, Baalbek.

In a statement, the army said intelligence officers were conducting a raid on the home of a man identified by his initials, W.T. when he opened fire on the patrol. The officers returned fire, wounding him. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The suspect was described as a dangerous fugitive wanted on multiple charges, including leading an armed gang responsible for kidnappings, thefts, and robberies, in addition to document and currency forgery, drug and weapons trafficking, and previous attacks on army personnel.

The army said it seized forgery equipment, counterfeit documents and cash, drugs, military gear, and live ammunition from the suspect’s home, according to the army. The items were confiscated and handed over to the judiciary as investigations proceeded under the supervision of the relevant authorities.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Brital

Baalbek

LBCI Next
Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty
IMF reviews Lebanon's economic plan: Finance Minister vows no more off-budget spending
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-18

Israel's army says two projectiles launched from Gaza after air raid sirens sound

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-04

Hamas says Israeli offensive in Gaza 'highly dangerous' for hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-02

Hamas says Israeli minister's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound visit 'dangerous escalation'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-02

Syria says Israel strike near presidential palace a 'dangerous escalation'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Arida border reopens, offering Syrian families a way home after months of closure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Uncertainty looms over fate of Lebanon’s central bank vice governors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

IMF challenges Lebanese bank law over unequal payouts and public sector favoritism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Iran’s FM visits Beirut for talks on reconstruction, disarmament— the details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12

Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Former minister Ali Hamie named reconstruction adviser to President Aoun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-01

Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-03

Israeli military says 'responded' to fire during operation in Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Lebanese President Aoun reaffirms commitment to strong ‘state-to-state’ ties with Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Former minister Ali Hamie named reconstruction adviser to President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

President Joseph Aoun calls for bold digital transformation at tech forum

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Iran’s Araghchi visits Beirut reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:59

UNIFIL patrol blocked in southern Lebanon over lack of army escort

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Beirut Port blast judge summons MP Ghazi Zaiter for questioning on June 13

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

In Beirut, Iran’s FM calls for ‘new chapter’ in ties during talks with Lebanese counterpart

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Lebanon committed to ceasefire agreement, Israel's actions hinder border deployment, says President Aoun

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More