Hospitals in Syria's Sweida struggling after sectarian clashes: WHO

25-07-2025 | 07:31
Hospitals in Syria&#39;s Sweida struggling after sectarian clashes: WHO
Hospitals in Syria's Sweida struggling after sectarian clashes: WHO

The main hospital in the southern Syrian city of Sweida is overwhelmed with trauma patients and working without adequate power or water after the local Druze minority clashed almost two weeks ago with Bedouin and government forces.

"Inside of Sweida, it's a grim picture, with the health facilities under immense strain," the World Health Organization's Christina Bethke told reporters in Geneva via video link from Damascus.

"Electricity and water are cut off, and essential medicine supplies are running out."

Many medical staff cannot reach their workplace safely, and the main hospital's morgue was full at one point this week as it dealt with a surge of trauma cases.

At least 903 people were killed in the sectarian bloodshed, according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights, after clashes between Druze militias and Bedouin tribes spilled into ferocious fighting between the Druze and government forces sent to quell the unrest.


Reuters
 

