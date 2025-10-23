Putin says US sanctions 'serious' but won't significantly hit economy

23-10-2025 | 12:28
Putin says US sanctions &#39;serious&#39; but won&#39;t significantly hit economy
Putin says US sanctions 'serious' but won't significantly hit economy

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the latest U.S. sanctions targeting two major oil firms were "serious," but not strong enough to significantly affect the economy.

"They (sanctions) are serious for us, of course, that is clear. And they will have certain consequences, but they will not significantly impact our economic well-being," Putin told reporters.

He added that the sanctions were an "unfriendly act" that "does not strengthen Russia-U.S. relations, which have only just begun to recover."

AFP

World News

Russia

Vladimir Putin

United States

Sanctions

Trump says he canceled Putin summit due to stalled negotiations
US to announce 'substantial pickup' in Russia sanctions: Treasury chief
