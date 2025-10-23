News
Putin says US sanctions 'serious' but won't significantly hit economy
World News
23-10-2025 | 12:28
Putin says US sanctions 'serious' but won't significantly hit economy
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the latest U.S. sanctions targeting two major oil firms were "serious," but not strong enough to significantly affect the economy.
"They (sanctions) are serious for us, of course, that is clear. And they will have certain consequences, but they will not significantly impact our economic well-being," Putin told reporters.
He added that the sanctions were an "unfriendly act" that "does not strengthen Russia-U.S. relations, which have only just begun to recover."
AFP
World News
Russia
Vladimir Putin
United States
Sanctions
