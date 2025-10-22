Where are Lebanon’s missing? Families search for answers as Israel holds at least 20 captives

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Between October 2024 and June 2025, Israel captured at least 20 Lebanese nationals in operations that spanned the period of war, the 60-day truce, and the subsequent Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanese villages.



Among the 20 captives, eight are Hezbollah fighters—seven were captured in Aita al-Shaab and one in Blida. While Israel claims that one of the captives is Capt. Imad Amhaz, described as an active Hezbollah member, the group has refrained from commenting on his case, while his family insists he is a civilian.



In addition to Amhaz, there are 11 civilians, according to their families. They include paramedic Mohammad Jawad, nurse Hassan Qashkoush, fishermen Mohammad Juheir and Ali Fneish—both abducted off the Naqoura coast—municipal police officer Mortada Mhanna, and shepherd Maher Hamdan.

Others, such as Ali Tarhini, were taken on “Return Day” in Taybeh after being shot. Information received by his family from Lebanese detainees released by Israel last March indicates that he survived. Meanwhile, Hussein Karaki, who was wounded in Markaba on the same day, was transferred into Israeli territory in full view of his family—no new information has since emerged about him.



So far, there is no official information about the condition of the captives. Families receive updates through unofficial channels, Israeli-released videos, information obtained by Hezbollah, or testimonies from recently freed Lebanese and Palestinian prisoners who saw them in detention.



The most recent of these accounts involved nurse Hassan, mentioned by the brother of a freed Palestinian prisoner on X, who published a list of detainees held alongside his sibling in Ofer and Ashkelon prisons—he was among them.



Hassan’s family in Lebanon contacted the account holder and confirmed the accuracy of his information, including that their relative was a nurse, as well as the number and ages of his children and other personal details.



The families remain in distress, searching for their loved ones. They have turned to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Beirut, hoping for any information—even though the organization’s staff in Palestine is barred from visiting Israeli prisons.



They also appealed to the Baabda Palace, seeking to raise their voices to President Joseph Aoun, and are waiting for a possible meeting. Aoun, along with Lebanon’s official authorities, is following up on the case through the ceasefire monitoring committe, and previously discussed it with the president of the ICRC in New York.



Once again, the state appears powerless. The final number of detainees remains uncertain: Israel does not share figures with Lebanon, and Hezbollah has not disclosed how many of its members are missing. Some may have been killed and remain unaccounted for beneath the rubble, while others may be prisoners.