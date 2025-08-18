News
Kidnapping claims go viral: ISF reveals facts on Lebanon's missing girls cases
News Bulletin Reports
18-08-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kidnapping claims go viral: ISF reveals facts on Lebanon's missing girls cases
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Reports of organized gangs kidnapping between 40 and 50 Lebanese girls circulated widely on social media in recent weeks, sparking fear and confusion.
However, Lebanon's Internal Security Forces (ISF) have dismissed the claims as false, clarifying that 15 disappearances were reported between July 1 and August 13, with no evidence of abductions by criminal networks.
According to ISF investigations, the cases are linked to personal motives such as domestic violence, job opportunities, or family and social issues.
In one instance, a young woman traveled to Turkey and later informed her family of her whereabouts. Another case involved a woman who went missing for 24 hours while attempting to leave for an Arab country before her plans fell through.
Authorities said most of the missing women have since returned home. In cases where they remain absent, security forces are aware of their locations but cannot compel them to return, particularly if they are fleeing abusive environments.
Rumors suggesting that women were being transported to Syria have not been substantiated. On the contrary, sources within two different security agencies indicated that cross-border kidnapping operations have declined significantly due to shifting realities on both sides of the Lebanese-Syrian frontier.
Criminal groups that once operated with relative freedom no longer find safe haven in Syria, though the Lebanese Army continues to monitor and follow up on the situation.
Statistics from the ISF show that the overall number of reported missing women has remained relatively stable in recent months: seven in April, two in May, seven in June, nine in July, and five in August.
Between online rumors and official figures, security officials stress that timely reporting remains the most crucial factor in uncovering the truth.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Kidnapping
Claims
Viral
ISF
Lebanon
Missing
Girls
Cases
