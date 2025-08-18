Kidnapping claims go viral: ISF reveals facts on Lebanon's missing girls cases

News Bulletin Reports
18-08-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kidnapping claims go viral: ISF reveals facts on Lebanon&#39;s missing girls cases
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Kidnapping claims go viral: ISF reveals facts on Lebanon's missing girls cases

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

Reports of organized gangs kidnapping between 40 and 50 Lebanese girls circulated widely on social media in recent weeks, sparking fear and confusion. 

However, Lebanon's Internal Security Forces (ISF) have dismissed the claims as false, clarifying that 15 disappearances were reported between July 1 and August 13, with no evidence of abductions by criminal networks.

According to ISF investigations, the cases are linked to personal motives such as domestic violence, job opportunities, or family and social issues. 

In one instance, a young woman traveled to Turkey and later informed her family of her whereabouts. Another case involved a woman who went missing for 24 hours while attempting to leave for an Arab country before her plans fell through.

Authorities said most of the missing women have since returned home. In cases where they remain absent, security forces are aware of their locations but cannot compel them to return, particularly if they are fleeing abusive environments.

Rumors suggesting that women were being transported to Syria have not been substantiated. On the contrary, sources within two different security agencies indicated that cross-border kidnapping operations have declined significantly due to shifting realities on both sides of the Lebanese-Syrian frontier. 

Criminal groups that once operated with relative freedom no longer find safe haven in Syria, though the Lebanese Army continues to monitor and follow up on the situation.

Statistics from the ISF show that the overall number of reported missing women has remained relatively stable in recent months: seven in April, two in May, seven in June, nine in July, and five in August.

Between online rumors and official figures, security officials stress that timely reporting remains the most crucial factor in uncovering the truth.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Kidnapping

Claims

Viral

ISF

Lebanon

Missing

Girls

Cases

LBCI Next
The question with no clear answer: What will happen to Hezbollah's weapons amid global tensions?
'A gift to Hamas': Netanyahu slams protests, refuses Gaza and hostage deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-09

Lebanon's Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar salutes ISF on its 164th anniversary

LBCI
World News
2025-07-06

Rescuers search for missing girls as Texas flood death toll hits 50

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-01

On Army Day, ISF pledges unity in serving Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-12

Post-war reality: Hezbollah's capabilities between Israeli narratives and ground facts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

In Beirut, US envoys push for answers on arms control and UNIFIL mandate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

The question with no clear answer: What will happen to Hezbollah's weapons amid global tensions?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-17

'A gift to Hamas': Netanyahu slams protests, refuses Gaza and hostage deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-17

The weapons question: Will Hezbollah's allies stick or shift?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-23

Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-14

Walid Jumblatt reaffirms Syria's unity, says Israeli threats cannot continue indefinitely

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-12

Iraqi Oil Ministry considers exporting crude oil through Lebanon's Tripoli Port

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-09

FIBA denies Lebanon’s Wael Arakji participation in Asia Cup over medical committee decision

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

US envoy Tom Barrack sees opportunity for progress in Lebanon, says Shiite community is integral to country

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:08

No Israeli response yet to US proposal, Lebanon seeks clarity from all parties, LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:36

House destroyed after cross-border incursion in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Kidnapping claims go viral: ISF reveals facts on Lebanon's missing girls cases

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Lebanese PM Salam meets Tom Barrack, urges US to push Israel to halt hostilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Speaker Berri tells US envoy Israeli withdrawal key to Lebanon’s stability and reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:17

Lebanon to sign $250 million reconstruction loan with World Bank in coming days

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

UK, Pakistan back Lebanon’s position on UNIFIL mandate renewal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More