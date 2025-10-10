News
Beirut 21
21
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
Ukraine energy company restores power to 678,000 homes, firms in Kyiv after Russia strikes
World News
10-10-2025 | 15:12
Ukraine energy company restores power to 678,000 homes, firms in Kyiv after Russia strikes
Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, said on Friday it has restored power to at least 678,000 households and companies in Kyiv after a massive Russian aerial attack targeted the country's energy infrastructure.
"DTEK power engineers continue to intensively restore electricity to Kyiv residents," the company said on Telegram after Russian drones and missiles plunged entire districts of the Ukrainian capital into darkness.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Energy
Kyiv
Russia
Attack
