Ukraine energy company restores power to 678,000 homes, firms in Kyiv after Russia strikes

10-10-2025 | 15:12
Ukraine energy company restores power to 678,000 homes, firms in Kyiv after Russia strikes
Ukraine energy company restores power to 678,000 homes, firms in Kyiv after Russia strikes

Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, said on Friday it has restored power to at least 678,000 households and companies in Kyiv after a massive Russian aerial attack targeted the country's energy infrastructure.

"DTEK power engineers continue to intensively restore electricity to Kyiv residents," the company said on Telegram after Russian drones and missiles plunged entire districts of the Ukrainian capital into darkness.

AFP

