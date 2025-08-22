News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details
News Bulletin Reports
22-08-2025 | 13:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Administrative oversight or security collusion? The question arises in the case of fugitive Ali Qassem Hammoud, who is wanted under an official search and investigation notice. His escape led to the loss of Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds.
Like many Lebanese, Elissa had $2.7 million frozen in the bank and turned to Hammoud, who claimed he could convert it into “fresh dollars,” promising to return $600,000 in cash. However, Hammoud disappeared along with the checks and cash, prompting her to turn to the judiciary.
Following Hammoud’s disappearance, Public Prosecutor at the Court of Appeal in Beirut, Judge Raja Hamoush, issued three consecutive search and investigation notices against him, each renewed before their ten-day validity expired. Up to this point, the legal process proceeded normally.
Suddenly, Hammoud managed to travel through Beirut airport to the United Kingdom, raising questions about the security lapse.
Search and investigation notices are delivered in paper form by the Internal Security Forces to the Lebanese General Security, which records them electronically. Investigations revealed that Hammoud’s name had not been entered into the electronic system.
The inquiry is focusing on identifying the source of the error: did a General Security officer fail to register the notice electronically, did the Internal Security Forces fail to submit it, or was there collusion involved?
The General Directorate of General Security immediately suspended all officers involved. Investigations are being conducted by the intelligence division under the supervision of the Government Commissioner at the military court, Judge Claude Ghanem.
Regarding Elissa’s case, Judge Hamoush issued a new notice against Ali Hammoud. His investigation is expected to conclude soon, and Hammoud will face the investigating judge on charges of fraud.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Singer
Elissa
Funds
Fugitive
Security
Internal Security Forces
Lebanese General Security
Next
Israel’s Netanyahu keeps Lebanon strategy uncertain, sparking debate over ‘what is to come’
Aerial safety in focus: Lebanon updates paragliding regulations following recent accidents
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-05
Amid reconstruction talks, Hezbollah urges Lebanon to act on available donor funds — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-05
Amid reconstruction talks, Hezbollah urges Lebanon to act on available donor funds — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-28
Tripoli raid turns deadly as fugitive kills officer — the full story
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-28
Tripoli raid turns deadly as fugitive kills officer — the full story
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-10
As Israel and Syria talk peace, Mount Hermon becomes a line in the sand—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-10
As Israel and Syria talk peace, Mount Hermon becomes a line in the sand—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-20
Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-20
Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Palestinian arms handover begins in Lebanon: Borj el-Brajneh marks first step
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Palestinian arms handover begins in Lebanon: Borj el-Brajneh marks first step
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israel’s Netanyahu keeps Lebanon strategy uncertain, sparking debate over ‘what is to come’
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israel’s Netanyahu keeps Lebanon strategy uncertain, sparking debate over ‘what is to come’
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-21
Aerial safety in focus: Lebanon updates paragliding regulations following recent accidents
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-21
Aerial safety in focus: Lebanon updates paragliding regulations following recent accidents
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-21
Two bold steps: Lebanon's bid for financial rehabilitation gains momentum with new decisions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-21
Two bold steps: Lebanon's bid for financial rehabilitation gains momentum with new decisions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Naqoura road in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Naqoura road in South Lebanon: NNA
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details
0
World News
08:53
FBI raids home of outspoken Trump critic, former adviser
World News
08:53
FBI raids home of outspoken Trump critic, former adviser
0
World News
08:57
NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit
World News
08:57
NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon bans acro-paragliding following fatal accident
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon bans acro-paragliding following fatal accident
2
Lebanon News
09:47
Israel claims Lebanese officer helped Hezbollah cover up UNIFIL killing
Lebanon News
09:47
Israel claims Lebanese officer helped Hezbollah cover up UNIFIL killing
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details
4
Lebanon News
08:46
South Lebanon daycare closed after abuse complaints
Lebanon News
08:46
South Lebanon daycare closed after abuse complaints
5
Lebanon Economy
02:37
Fuel prices in Lebanon slightly drop
Lebanon Economy
02:37
Fuel prices in Lebanon slightly drop
6
Variety and Tech
06:39
From Beirut to global brands: André Zakhya turns imagination into impact for Google, PUMA, and more
Variety and Tech
06:39
From Beirut to global brands: André Zakhya turns imagination into impact for Google, PUMA, and more
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israel’s Netanyahu keeps Lebanon strategy uncertain, sparking debate over ‘what is to come’
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Israel’s Netanyahu keeps Lebanon strategy uncertain, sparking debate over ‘what is to come’
8
Lebanon News
07:27
Geagea from the Grand Serail: Everyone must comply with government's decision on weapons
Lebanon News
07:27
Geagea from the Grand Serail: Everyone must comply with government's decision on weapons
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More