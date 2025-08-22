Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details

22-08-2025 | 13:12
Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details
2min
Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds frozen, stolen as fugitive escapes security net — the details

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Administrative oversight or security collusion? The question arises in the case of fugitive Ali Qassem Hammoud, who is wanted under an official search and investigation notice. His escape led to the loss of Lebanese singer Elissa’s funds. 

Like many Lebanese, Elissa had $2.7 million frozen in the bank and turned to Hammoud, who claimed he could convert it into “fresh dollars,” promising to return $600,000 in cash. However, Hammoud disappeared along with the checks and cash, prompting her to turn to the judiciary.

Following Hammoud’s disappearance, Public Prosecutor at the Court of Appeal in Beirut, Judge Raja Hamoush, issued three consecutive search and investigation notices against him, each renewed before their ten-day validity expired. Up to this point, the legal process proceeded normally.

Suddenly, Hammoud managed to travel through Beirut airport to the United Kingdom, raising questions about the security lapse.

Search and investigation notices are delivered in paper form by the Internal Security Forces to the Lebanese General Security, which records them electronically. Investigations revealed that Hammoud’s name had not been entered into the electronic system.

The inquiry is focusing on identifying the source of the error: did a General Security officer fail to register the notice electronically, did the Internal Security Forces fail to submit it, or was there collusion involved?

The General Directorate of General Security immediately suspended all officers involved. Investigations are being conducted by the intelligence division under the supervision of the Government Commissioner at the military court, Judge Claude Ghanem.

Regarding Elissa’s case, Judge Hamoush issued a new notice against Ali Hammoud. His investigation is expected to conclude soon, and Hammoud will face the investigating judge on charges of fraud.

