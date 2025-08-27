News
Voices from the border: Holding ground amid debate over Hezbollah arms
27-08-2025 | 12:55
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Months after the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, bulldozers are still clearing rubble in the southern border town of Naqoura, one of many villages devastated by the conflict.
Some, like Tayr Harfa, Ramyeh, and Yaroun, were nearly wiped out, while others suffered heavy damage.
However, the question of reconstruction remains tied to the issue of Hezbollah's weapons, which the state has yet to address. Residents of the south remain divided on the matter: some insist on holding onto the arms, while others say Israel's attacks must end first before the discussion can even begin.
At the same time, an American proposal has circulated in recent weeks suggesting the transformation of border villages into an industrial development zone, with compensation for landowners whose property would be used.
LBCI spoke to residents who expressed skepticism about the plan but voiced a common sentiment—a refusal to abandon their land.
In the end, southern Lebanese say they feel neglected by the state.
While they remain steadfast in their attachment to their land, their views diverge on the weapons question, reflecting the broader national debate over security, sovereignty, and the future of reconstruction.
Voices
Border
Ground
Debate
Hezbollah
Arms
South Lebanon
Villages
