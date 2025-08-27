US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Amid U.S. pressure to disarm Hezbollah, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack’s stop at the Marjayoun barracks on the second day of his talks in Lebanon was no coincidence.



At 9 a.m., his helicopter landed at the barracks, which host the headquarters of the army’s 7th Infantry Brigade deployed in the eastern sector and the intelligence command in the south.



In the presence of South Litani Sector Commander Brigadier General Nicolas Tabet, Barrack held more than two hours of discussions with army and intelligence officers on military and field matters.



The envoy reiterated Washington’s position that Hezbollah, backed by Iran, must be dismantled, and asked to hear the army’s perspective and demands in order to present them to the U.S. Congress.



Tabet outlined the sensitivity of Lebanon’s situation and the difficulties the army faces in its deployment while Israeli occupation continues. He also said the army has dismantled more than 85% of Hezbollah’s capabilities south of the Litani River.



The visit was scheduled to continue in the town of Khiam but was canceled for security reasons after calls for protests and opposition to his entry.



For Hezbollah, Khiam has long been considered a symbol of resistance and is the largest town in the district. Strategically, it borders the Israeli settlement of Metula, and nearby lies the Hamames hill, which is occupied by Israel, from which Mount Hermon is visible.



A visit there would have allowed Barrack to gain field insight and send political messages to Hezbollah’s base.



Protests also spread to Tyre, where the U.S. envoy had planned to visit the army barracks and tour archaeological sites. Even after the cancellation, locals insisted on demonstrating.



As southerners protested in memory of their dead and for their land, the United States signaled it will continue pressing for Hezbollah’s disarmament, regardless of the cost.