Poland summons Israeli ambassador over Yad Vashem post, minister says

24-11-2025 | 10:21
Poland summons Israeli ambassador over Yad Vashem post, minister says
Poland summons Israeli ambassador over Yad Vashem post, minister says

Poland summoned the Israeli ambassador over a tweet from holocaust memorial institution Yad Vashem, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski wrote on social media platform X on Monday.

Sikorski was protesting against a social media post in which Yad Vashem wrote that Poland was the first country where Jews were forced to wear a distinctive badge in order to isolate them from the surrounding population. He said the post should make it clear Poland was "German-occupied" at the time.

Reuters

World News

Poland

Israel

Ambassador

Holocaust

Memorial

