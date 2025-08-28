News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Comedy Plays
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tensions rise as Israel increases military pressure on Lebanon and Syria — Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
28-08-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tensions rise as Israel increases military pressure on Lebanon and Syria — Here are the details
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
As U.S. efforts intensify to reach a security agreement covering Israel, Syria, and Lebanon, an Israeli report revealed that the military has decided not to reduce daily attacks on Lebanon.
Although analysts indicate the Israeli army believes any negotiated settlement would weaken Hezbollah more than the last war, the report noted that the group still retains military and organizational capabilities. Hezbollah remains Israel’s top adversary and a central threat.
The report also said future clashes could involve Palestinian factions or other armed groups. A team of U.S. officers is reportedly permanently stationed at Israel’s Northern Command in Safed, where they receive Israeli intelligence and imagery on Lebanon.
On the Syria front, where a security deal appears closest, Tel Aviv has stepped up attacks and deepened its army’s incursions into Syrian territory, while Defense Minister Israel Katz continued threatening operations on multiple fronts.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the emergency command room maintained by Israel’s Druze community, led by spiritual leader Muwaffaq Tarif. Following the closed-door meeting, Netanyahu addressed the situation from the command center.
Meanwhile, unlike its previous disclosures about operations in Syria, Israel has kept details secret regarding a landing operation involving dozens of its troops in the al-Kiswah area near Damascus that lasted more than two hours.
The Israeli army continues to reinforce its forces along the border with Syria and in areas it still controls, designated as “buffer zones.”
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Syria
Israel
United States
Hezbollah
Benjamin Netanyahu
Druze
Next
UN budget cut by Washington threatens peacekeeping, Lebanon’s UNIFIL at risk
US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-12
Lebanon-Syria tensions rise as Damascus steps up pressure over detainee issue
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-12
Lebanon-Syria tensions rise as Damascus steps up pressure over detainee issue
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-10
As Israel and Syria talk peace, Mount Hermon becomes a line in the sand—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-10
As Israel and Syria talk peace, Mount Hermon becomes a line in the sand—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-03
As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-03
As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-28
Israel threatens Hamas amid ceasefire talks and rising international pressure—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-28
Israel threatens Hamas amid ceasefire talks and rising international pressure—the details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
From jobs to safety: How UNIFIL’s withdrawal will impact South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
From jobs to safety: How UNIFIL’s withdrawal will impact South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
UN budget cut by Washington threatens peacekeeping, Lebanon’s UNIFIL at risk
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
UN budget cut by Washington threatens peacekeeping, Lebanon’s UNIFIL at risk
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-27
US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-27
US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-27
Camps disarmament: Lebanon eyes expanded Palestinian weapons transfers after initial delivery
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-27
Camps disarmament: Lebanon eyes expanded Palestinian weapons transfers after initial delivery
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-08-16
Putin says Trump talks were 'constructive' and 'mutually respectful'
World News
2025-08-16
Putin says Trump talks were 'constructive' and 'mutually respectful'
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-15
MP George Okais rebuffs Sheikh Naim Qassem’s rhetoric, affirms trust in Lebanese army
Lebanon News
2025-08-15
MP George Okais rebuffs Sheikh Naim Qassem’s rhetoric, affirms trust in Lebanese army
0
Middle East News
2025-07-04
IAEA announces departure of inspection team from Iran
Middle East News
2025-07-04
IAEA announces departure of inspection team from Iran
0
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:37
Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected
Lebanon News
03:37
Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected
2
Lebanon News
12:07
UN Security Council renews UNIFIL’s mandate for one last year; Here is the full renewal
Lebanon News
12:07
UN Security Council renews UNIFIL’s mandate for one last year; Here is the full renewal
3
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
08:29
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
4
Lebanon News
04:40
Speaker Berri slams attacks on Lebanese army, even symbolic ones
Lebanon News
04:40
Speaker Berri slams attacks on Lebanese army, even symbolic ones
5
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:42
Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process
Lebanon News
08:42
Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process
7
Lebanon News
03:10
UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time
Lebanon News
03:10
UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time
8
Lebanon News
05:46
MP Mohammad Raad says sovereignty is the real condition for any call to control weapons
Lebanon News
05:46
MP Mohammad Raad says sovereignty is the real condition for any call to control weapons
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More