Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures
News Bulletin Reports
29-08-2025 | 13:05
Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
At the entrances to the Borj el-Brajneh camp, the Lebanese army deployed vehicles and personnel, enforcing tight security for entry and exit. Army snipers were stationed on some rooftops, and civilians, including journalists, were prevented from approaching.
The measures preceded the third phase of the handover of Palestinian weapons from Beirut camps.
Around 2 p.m., a truck carrying ammunition and weapons arrived at the camp entrance, while two trucks departed from within the camp. All weapons and ammunition underwent technical and engineering inspections before being transferred by the army.
This phase marks the third stage of Palestinian weapons handover, which began about a week ago with a single truck from Borj el-Brajneh, followed by eight trucks from camps south of the Litani River, before the cycle returned to Beirut camps.
The delivered weapons and ammunition include RPGs, mortars, and medium- and heavy-grade arms, similar to the weapons previously handed over by the Palestine Liberation Organization.
Lebanese and Palestinian sources have not yet finalized a schedule for completing the next round of weapons handovers next week, though sources mentioned the possibility of deliveries from the Beddawi camp in the north, in addition to a new batch from camps south of the Litani River.
The Palestinian presidency announced the completion of the third phase of arms handover, emphasizing that both Lebanese and Palestinian sides agreed to form a joint committee to improve the living and humanitarian conditions of residents of Palestinian camps in Lebanon while respecting Lebanese sovereignty and laws.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Palestine
Weapons
Handover
Lebanese Army
Security
Beirut
Litani River
Borj el-Brajneh
Palestine Liberation Organization
Next
Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session
Tensions rise as Israel increases military pressure on Lebanon and Syria — Here are the details
Previous
