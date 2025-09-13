News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon’s army leads disarmament push in Ain al-Hilweh and Beddaoui — will it reshape camp security?
News Bulletin Reports
13-09-2025 | 13:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon’s army leads disarmament push in Ain al-Hilweh and Beddaoui — will it reshape camp security?
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
With careful precision, the Lebanese army is continuing its process of receiving Palestinian weapons.
In Ain al-Hilweh, Lebanon’s largest and most complex refugee camp, the fourth phase of weapons handovers began under heavy security. Five truckloads of arms belonging to the Palestine Liberation Organization were discreetly delivered to the army, with the operation kept under wraps until the final minutes.
Away from the media, the shipments left the camp through the entrance and were transported to a nearby army barracks. The only available footage was documented by members of Fatah.
At the same time, the Lebanese army received shipments from the Beddaoui camp in the Tripoli district. Journalists were kept several meters away from the trucks, which carried weapons that had not yet been inspected by the army’s engineering regiment to ensure safety.
According to the Lebanese army, the deliveries included five truckloads from Ain al-Hilweh and three from Beddaoui, containing various types of weapons, shells and munitions. Fatah said the weapons also included an anti-aircraft system.
Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee Chairman Ramez Dimashkieh confirmed that the process will continue in other camps, though without specific dates. Sources said efforts are underway to arrange a meeting between the committee and the Alliance factions, including Islamic Jihad and Hamas, but no agreement has yet been reached.
The committee has already held separate meetings with some of these groups.
For now, at least publicly, Fatah appears to be the only faction engaging with the new regional dynamics, pursuing a diplomatic rather than military path.
While awaiting the outcome of the committee’s efforts, sources said resolving the weapons issue in the camps ultimately requires granting the Lebanese army access when needed and authorizing it to take necessary measures through a Lebanese political decision.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Disarmament
Ain al-Hilweh
Beddaoui
Palestinian
Camps
Fatah
Palestine Liberation Organization
Next
Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-02
Wildfire threatens homes and church in Ain al-Haour, Chouf
Lebanon News
2025-08-02
Wildfire threatens homes and church in Ain al-Haour, Chouf
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-14
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-14
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
0
Middle East News
2025-06-20
Israeli army says it is striking military infrastructure in western and central Iran
Middle East News
2025-06-20
Israeli army says it is striking military infrastructure in western and central Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-12
Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen
Middle East News
2025-09-12
Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen
0
World News
11:43
Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following drone attack
World News
11:43
Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following drone attack
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Breaking: Polls close in Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Breaking: Polls close in Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections
0
Middle East News
2025-08-09
Iran threatens planned Trump corridor envisaged by Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal
Middle East News
2025-08-09
Iran threatens planned Trump corridor envisaged by Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:48
In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
07:48
In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps
2
Lebanon News
05:20
Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22
Lebanon News
05:20
Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?
4
Lebanon News
05:35
Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
05:35
Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps
5
Lebanon News
08:06
Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’
Lebanon News
08:06
Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More