Lebanon’s army leads disarmament push in Ain al-Hilweh and Beddaoui — will it reshape camp security?

News Bulletin Reports
13-09-2025 | 13:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s army leads disarmament push in Ain al-Hilweh and Beddaoui — will it reshape camp security?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon’s army leads disarmament push in Ain al-Hilweh and Beddaoui — will it reshape camp security?

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

With careful precision, the Lebanese army is continuing its process of receiving Palestinian weapons.

In Ain al-Hilweh, Lebanon’s largest and most complex refugee camp, the fourth phase of weapons handovers began under heavy security. Five truckloads of arms belonging to the Palestine Liberation Organization were discreetly delivered to the army, with the operation kept under wraps until the final minutes. 

Away from the media, the shipments left the camp through the entrance and were transported to a nearby army barracks. The only available footage was documented by members of Fatah.

At the same time, the Lebanese army received shipments from the Beddaoui camp in the Tripoli district. Journalists were kept several meters away from the trucks, which carried weapons that had not yet been inspected by the army’s engineering regiment to ensure safety.

According to the Lebanese army, the deliveries included five truckloads from Ain al-Hilweh and three from Beddaoui, containing various types of weapons, shells and munitions. Fatah said the weapons also included an anti-aircraft system. 

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee Chairman Ramez Dimashkieh confirmed that the process will continue in other camps, though without specific dates. Sources said efforts are underway to arrange a meeting between the committee and the Alliance factions, including Islamic Jihad and Hamas, but no agreement has yet been reached. 

The committee has already held separate meetings with some of these groups.

For now, at least publicly, Fatah appears to be the only faction engaging with the new regional dynamics, pursuing a diplomatic rather than military path. 

While awaiting the outcome of the committee’s efforts, sources said resolving the weapons issue in the camps ultimately requires granting the Lebanese army access when needed and authorizing it to take necessary measures through a Lebanese political decision.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Disarmament

Ain al-Hilweh

Beddaoui

Palestinian

Camps

Fatah

Palestine Liberation Organization

LBCI Next
Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-02

Wildfire threatens homes and church in Ain al-Haour, Chouf

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02

New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-14

Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-20

Israeli army says it is striking military infrastructure in western and central Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-12

Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen

LBCI
World News
11:43

Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Breaking: Polls close in Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-09

Iran threatens planned Trump corridor envisaged by Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More